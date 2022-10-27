Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 8 at Saints

The Saints have started to find their rhythm behind Andy Dalton at quarterback. The veteran has been sizzling from the pocket with a 63.4% completion rate and a 7:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Although the veteran tossed a couple of pick-sixes in a Week 7 loss to the Cardinals, he topped the 300-yard mark while displaying confidence, poise and outstanding leadership moving the ball up and down the field. If Dalton can find a way to get the ball to Kamara and Hill to supplement the running game, the Saints offense could set off the fireworks in the Superdome this weekend.