Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 8 at Saints

Oct 27, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Bucky Brooks

Who's The Guy?

Alvin Kamara is the focal point of an offense as a dynamic playmaker with big play potential as a runner and receiver. The five-time Pro Bowler is averaging 100-plus scrimmage yards per game (108.2) despite playing with a collection of backups on the perimeter for most of the season. With a solid supporting cast around him to draw some of the attention away from him, Kamara is still capable of scoring from anywhere on the field as a multi-faceted playmaker.

Know His Name… Cameron Jordan

The pass-rushing specialist continues to dominate opponents off the edge with a series of finesse and power maneuvers that make him a headache to block. Cameron Jordan's non-stop motor and refined skills enable him to win in the twilight of his career. With 111.5 career sacks, including 4.5 this season, the veteran is the Saints' biggest defensive threat on a unit loaded with playmakers.

Don't Sleep On… Taysom Hill

The Saints' Swiss Army knife is the ultimate X-factor in a game loaded with blue-chip talent. As a quarterback-running back-hybrid tight end with outstanding size and skill, Taysom Hill is a matchup problem on the perimeter. Although he has done most of his damage as a "Wildcat" quarterback this season (29 carries for 276 yards and five scores), he has produced big plays in the passing game as a thrower and catcher throughout his career. If the Raiders don't account for No. 7's whereabouts, the veteran playmaker could produce a game-changing play as a versatile offensive weapon.

Under Pressure… Demario Davis

Demario Davis must bring his A-game to help the Saints slow down a potent Raiders' rushing attack. The Pro Bowl linebacker possesses the instincts, awareness, and diagnostic skills to stonewall runners between the tackles, but containing Josh Jacobs will force the veteran to turn it up a notch this weekend. Davis will need to thump the Raiders' RB1 early and often to neutralize a ground-and-pound attack that has defeated opponents over the past month.

Matchup To Watch: Davante Adams vs. Marshon Lattimore

Both players are on their respective teams' injury reports this week as non-participants, but if they're both good to go, the battle of the stars on the perimeter could play a major role in which the unit gains the upper hand in a battle that features blue-chip players on each side of the field. Lattimore's speed, athleticism and physicality could give Adams problems in a one-on-one battle between a set of top 5 players at their respective positions.

Offensive Strategy

The Saints have started to find their rhythm behind Andy Dalton at quarterback. The veteran has been sizzling from the pocket with a 63.4% completion rate and a 7:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Although the veteran tossed a couple of pick-sixes in a Week 7 loss to the Cardinals, he topped the 300-yard mark while displaying confidence, poise and outstanding leadership moving the ball up and down the field. If Dalton can find a way to get the ball to Kamara and Hill to supplement the running game, the Saints offense could set off the fireworks in the Superdome this weekend.

Defensive Strategy

Dennis Allen is a masterful strategist with a knack for maximizing his defensive talent with clever schematics. Although the unit has not played quite up to standard to date, the defense certainly has enough firepower to pose a problem to any opponent. Whether it is the ferocious pass rush led by Cameron Jordan or the sticky coverage provided by Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu, the Saints can attack with a variety of blitzes and coverages that make the game messy for the opponent.

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.27.22

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 away game against the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How're Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow looking heading into Week 8?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation as the team prepares to travel to New Orleans.

news

Previa: Malosos quieren ligar triunfos al visitar a Santos

Ganar en patio ajeno es clave para Las Vegas, al tener 4 de sus siguientes 5 partidos como visitantes comenzando con su duelo en Nueva Orleans este domingo.

news

What's been behind the success of Raiders' run defense this season?

Coaches Patrick Graham and Frank Okam have put great detail in addressing how the Silver and Black limit the ground attack this season.

