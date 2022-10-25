Game Preview: Back on the road, Raiders look to start stacking wins in New Orleans

What to watch for

The Saints are coming off a high-scoring Thursday Night Football loss to the Cardinals with a lot of questions on the roster due to a long list of injuries. With the extra time gained from the primetime affair, some of the team's missing pieces could potentially return in time for Sunday. New Orleans' offense has taken a hit with injuries to both of its starting WRs: Michael Thomas (foot) has been sidelined since Week 3 and Jarvis Landry (ankle) since Week 4. However, rookie Chris Olave has stepped up in their absences, recording 106 yards on seven receptions last week, and leads all rookie WRs with 495 receiving yards so far.

There's also the question of who the Raiders defense could face at QB. Jameis Winston started the first three games for the Saints before suffering both back and ankle injuries. While he has dressed for games the past two weeks, Andy Dalton has gotten the start as Winston continues to recover.

As for the Raiders, they'll be looking to continue riding momentum from their decisive Week 7 win. Sunday marked the first time the Silver and Black have won a game after the bye week since 2016 – which coincidentally, was also a win over the Houston Texans. As they close in on the halfway point of the season, Head Coach Josh McDaniels feels the team is really finding their groove.