What's been behind the success of Raiders' run defense this season?

As an anchor on the edge, Crosby's success and growth while recording 31 career sacks since entering the NFL in 2019 has been fun to watch. However he's made great strides in becoming more of a complete player – especially by improving his skillset in stopping the run. He currently leads the NFL in tackles for loss (11) with a 77.2 PFF run defense grade so far.

"I always try to improve my game no matter what it is, from top to bottom," said Crosby. "Whenever the offseason starts, I always re-evaluate the season before and try to go from there. I try to improve in every way that I possibly can. That's my approach on it, no matter what it is. Not just run defense, it's just being a complete player."

The Raiders improved the unit through the draft as well by grabbing SEC linemen Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler in the fourth and fifth rounds. The two have been able to work their way into the interior defensive line rotation, appearing in two games each. Graham has trusted the process with the two rookies as they get adjusted to game speed, practice habits and playbook at the professional level. Now with the recent trade of veteran lineman Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, the two rookies could be in line to receive more playing time.