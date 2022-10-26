Versus: Get your popcorn ready for two dynamic running backs squaring off against one another

Thayer Munford Jr. vs. Cameron Jordan

The Raiders' rookie tackle's biggest challenge to date may come this Sunday in New Orleans.

Munford Jr. has played some meaningful snaps this season as a depth piece. Last Sunday against the Texans, his number was called early when Jermaine Eluemunor went down with an injury and Munford delivered. The former Ohio State Buckeye didn't allow a hurry or pressure in his 43 snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus, and finished the game with the highest overall grade among the Raiders offensive linemen (79.1).

"He's kind of found a little niche here at tackle for us, in terms of trying to develop as a player," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said. "I think I've brought it up to you guys numerous times here with any young player – and especially linemen – they try and come in here and they try and just figure things out. ... That's the best they can do because every day is a new day, right? Every opponent they've never faced before. Every defensive end or defensive tackle, they've never faced before. So, they're learning something every day."

While Eluemunor's injury status up in the air, Munford could be in line to see some action against All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan. Not many edge rushers in the NFL today have the resume of Jordan, who over his 12-year NFL career has totaled 111.5 career sacks. The 33-year-old leads the Saints in tackles for loss (eight) and is second on the team in sacks (4.5).

"He's a great football player. Great leader," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said, giving praise to Jordan. "Almost never comes out of the game, which is unbelievable. We've played him a number of times and every time you ask the same question, 'Well, what percentage of the game is he playing?' And it's 98%, 99%. For a guy that's that physical, that tough, that aggressive – this guy, he's a warrior.

"He's really physical. Really good rusher. Knows all the tricks, speed to power, can spin, understand who he's rushing against. Really good run defender. He's just a very disruptive player. His production over the course of his career, it's second to none in many cases, second to only a few in others. In terms of being able to be productive over a long period of time, there's not many people that can claim the production that he has."