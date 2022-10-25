Raiders acquire 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Cowboys

Oct 25, 2022 at 02:27 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have traded DT Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the club announced Tuesday.

Hankins, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 66 games with 61 starts since joining the Silver and Black in 2018. During his time with the Raiders, he has compiled 182 tackles (92 solo), 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and three fumble recoveries.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed T Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad and released CB Javelin Guidry.

