Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 17 at Colts

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley wants to utilize a simplistic game plan that enables his players to play fast between the lines. The veteran assistant prioritizes effort and execution over complex schemes designed to trick the opponents. As a result, the Colts will align in a static front with minimal movement or pre-snap disguise to ensure defenders are always aligned in proper position before the snap. In addition, the Colts will feature a few basic zone coverages and man-to-man concepts with eliminating deep balls or big plays as the main objective. In theory, Bradley wants to play the odds that opponents are unable to drive the length of the field on 10-plus plays without a negative play (sack, tackle for loss, penalty or turnover) disrupting the drive. With the Colts also intent on eliminating deep balls and big plays with "top down" (defensive backs are taught to stay on top of receivers running vertical routes), the Raiders must exhibit outstanding poise and discipline attacking the coverage.