Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review

It was hard to imagine Michael Mayer falling out of the first round after watching him emerge as a dominant playmaker for the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder led Notre Dame in receptions in his three seasons on campus, displaying soft hands and polished "post-up" skills between the hashes. Mayer's strong hands and superb ball skills complement his rock-solid blocking ability at the point of attack. As a traditional "Y" tight end with the capacity to play attached to a tackle at the line of scrimmage or out wide as a "FLEX" player, Josh McDaniels has an intriguing chess piece to utilize in the passing game to make life easy on Jimmy G. and Co. in the pocket.