Bucky's Breakdown: 3 areas the Raiders can clean up in order to get back in the win column

Maxx Crosby continues to impress as a pass-rushing demon, but the Raiders will need more sack producers on the stat sheet to climb the ladder. Despite the Raiders ranking around the middle of the pack in team sack rate (6.8%, 13th highest) and pressure rate (36.4%, 17th), the team will need the supporting cast to help the All-Pro wreak havoc on foes. Crosby ranks second in the league in total pressures (35) and third in QB hits (12), but his disruptive presence should command double-teams from opponents, leading to more one-on-one chances for Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce and others to get after the passer on traditional rushes or five-man pressures that force one-on-ones at the line of scrimmage. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard prefers a conservative play-call approach, with the Silver and Black relying primarily on a four-man rush and maximum coverage to suffocate opponents. Still, the need to create instant pressure against top quarterbacks could lead to more simulated pressures that quicken the quarterback's clock through illusions. These high-risk blitzes leave the secondary exposed in coverage.