Bucky's Breakdown: 3 areas the Raiders can clean up in order to get back in the win column

The Raiders are on a three-game skid, but the Silver and Black are a squad with the potential to snatch a postseason berth by season's end.
While most attention has focused on the inconsistent running game and limited perimeter firepower outside of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the Raiders' hopes hinge on a defense that hasn't played up to its standard in the last few weeks. To be fair, the back-to-back-to-back matchups with Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, and Josh Allen would challenge any defense. The scripted and impromptu big plays from three MVP-caliber quarterbacks test any defense's talent, discipline and attention to detail.
With the matchup against the reigning MVP on the horizon, the Raiders must fix a defense that has surrendered 30 or more points in three straight games and failed to get off the field in pivotal second-half moments. After digging through the All-22 coaches' footage, here are a few areas the Raiders must clean up in order to turn things around.
Crank up the pass rush
Maxx Crosby continues to impress as a pass-rushing demon, but the Raiders will need more sack producers on the stat sheet to climb the ladder. Despite the Raiders ranking around the middle of the pack in team sack rate (6.8%, 13th highest) and pressure rate (36.4%, 17th), the team will need the supporting cast to help the All-Pro wreak havoc on foes. Crosby ranks second in the league in total pressures (35) and third in QB hits (12), but his disruptive presence should command double-teams from opponents, leading to more one-on-one chances for Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce and others to get after the passer on traditional rushes or five-man pressures that force one-on-ones at the line of scrimmage. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard prefers a conservative play-call approach, with the Silver and Black relying primarily on a four-man rush and maximum coverage to suffocate opponents. Still, the need to create instant pressure against top quarterbacks could lead to more simulated pressures that quicken the quarterback's clock through illusions. These high-risk blitzes leave the secondary exposed in coverage.
If the Raiders can keep sack production coming from more than No. 98, the balanced approach could overwhelm opponents down the road, with Paye and Koonce leading a collection of unheralded pass rushers on the charge. With constant harassment leading to errant passes and poor decisions, the turnovers will come in bunches as quarterbacks wilt under the pressure.
Eliminate the "explosives"
The Raiders have emphasized limiting explosives (runs of 10-plus yards; passes of 20-plus yards) to play great defense since Klint Kubiak and Co. arrived in February. The defense has played at the standard at times, but occasional leaks have cost the Raiders dearly in key moments. From Kenneth Walker's big 76-yard run to Josh Allen's dynamic scramble tosses, the Raiders have given up too many explosive plays to win against playoff-caliber teams. To move into playoff consideration, the Raiders must dramatically reduce the number of big plays the defense allows.
Against mobile quarterbacks in particular, the pass rush and coverage must show extreme discipline in pursuing the passer and plastering receivers downfield. Allen, Maye and Mahomes made plays on the move, buying time for receivers to shake free from coverage and move the chains with improvisation.
Discipline must also extend to the frontline on running plays to prevent back-breaking runs that directly or indirectly lead to scores. A lack of gap discipline and secure tackling has allowed runners to scoot through the linebackers and secondary and into pay dirt. With proper pursuit angles and a gang-tackling mentality, the Raiders can snuff out big runs with hustle and head-banging hits that stop runners in their tracks.
Focus on the finish
Great teams dominate the second half and find multiple ways to close out games in the fourth quarter. Defensively, it comes down to winning third down and red-zone stops. Inconsistent pass-rush production outside of Crosby could force the coaching staff to tweak their approach to disrupt the passing game's timing and rhythm in "gotta have it" moments. The Raiders have allowed 15.3 points (27th) and 184.5 total yards (28th) in the second half, with missed assignments and alignment issues leading to inconsistent execution. Additionally, the unit's red zone struggles reflect growing pains as a young secondary works through trial and error. With a mix of veterans and newcomers adjusting to a new system, the coaching staff must ensure the plan doesn't overload their minds and still allows them to play fast and physical between the lines. While the Raiders' physicality and toughness consistently show up on tape, the unit must improve execution in high-pressure moments.
View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.