Game Preview: Raiders must slow another top offense in clash with Rams

A Week 7 clash between the Raiders and Rams brings another marquee matchup to Allegiant Stadium.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Sean McVay
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford
2026 record: 2-4
Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie, QB Ty Simpson and CB Jaylen Watson
Key losses: T Rob Havenstein, CB Cobie Durant and CB Ahkello Witherspoon
What to know
The Raiders will look to snap their three-game losing streak against a Rams team coming off two straight losses at home, losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.
Despite a 2-4 record, the Rams have been one of the most productive teams on both sides of the ball. Los Angeles ranks third in total offense at 401.3 yards per game and third in total defense, allowing just 294.0 yards per contest. Quarterback and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford has powered the passing attack, leading the league in pass attempts (249), completions (164) and passing yards (1,794).
Los Angeles has been hit by a wave of injuries, with wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly suffering a ruptured hamstring against the Cardinals and landing on Injured Reserve, expected to be out 6-10 weeks. Kicker Blake Grupe (knee) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (triceps) were also placed on IR following Week 6 and are out for the season. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been on IR since Sept. 17, is not expected to return to practice this week, per the team website.
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Rams
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|342.7 ypg; 15th
|401.3 ypg; 3rd
|Passing Offense
|263.5 ypg; 7th
|288.7 ypg; 2nd
|Rushing Offense
|79.2 ypg; 30th
|112.7 ypg; 15th
|Points Per Game
|27.0 ppg; 6th
|22.5 ppg; 20th
|Total Defense
|371.7 ypg; 28th
|294.0 ypg; 3rd
|Pass Defense
|237.3 ypg; 24th
|167.0 ypg; 2nd
|Rush Defense
|134.3 ypg; 28th
|127.0 ypg; 26th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|27.0 ppg; 26th
|23.0 ppg; tied for 17th
Matchup history
- The all-time regular season series between the Raiders and Rams is tied at 8-8.
- Last time: The Rams defeated the Raiders, 20-15, on Oct. 20, 2024.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Chris Myers
|Jonathan Vilma
|National Radio: SportsUSA Radio
|Larry Kahn
|Marvin Lewis
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 18 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 424 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
Team connections
- Raiders special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis served in the same role for the Rams for two seasons (2012-22) and won Super Bowl LVI with the team.
- Raiders kicker Matt Gay spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Rams.
- Raiders long snapper Alex Ward spent three seasons (2023-25) with the Rams.
- Rams wide receiver Alex Bachman played for the Raiders for two seasons (2024-25).
View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.