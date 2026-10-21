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Game Preview: Raiders must slow another top offense in clash with Rams

Oct 21, 2026 at 10:32 AM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

A Week 7 clash between the Raiders and Rams brings another marquee matchup to Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Sean McVay

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

2026 record: 2-4

Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie, QB Ty Simpson and CB Jaylen Watson

Key losses: T Rob Havenstein, CB Cobie Durant and CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Rams Roster | Rams Depth Chart

What to know

The Raiders will look to snap their three-game losing streak against a Rams team coming off two straight losses at home, losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Despite a 2-4 record, the Rams have been one of the most productive teams on both sides of the ball. Los Angeles ranks third in total offense at 401.3 yards per game and third in total defense, allowing just 294.0 yards per contest. Quarterback and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford has powered the passing attack, leading the league in pass attempts (249), completions (164) and passing yards (1,794).

Los Angeles has been hit by a wave of injuries, with wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly suffering a ruptured hamstring against the Cardinals and landing on Injured Reserve, expected to be out 6-10 weeks. Kicker Blake Grupe (knee) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (triceps) were also placed on IR following Week 6 and are out for the season. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been on IR since Sept. 17, is not expected to return to practice this week, per the team website.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersRams
Total Offense & Rank in League342.7 ypg; 15th401.3 ypg; 3rd
Passing Offense263.5 ypg; 7th288.7 ypg; 2nd
Rushing Offense79.2 ypg; 30th112.7 ypg; 15th
Points Per Game27.0 ppg; 6th22.5 ppg; 20th
Total Defense371.7 ypg; 28th294.0 ypg; 3rd
Pass Defense237.3 ypg; 24th167.0 ypg; 2nd
Rush Defense134.3 ypg; 28th127.0 ypg; 26th
Points Allowed Per Game27.0 ppg; 26th23.0 ppg; tied for 17th

Matchup history

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: FOXChris MyersJonathan Vilma
National Radio: SportsUSA RadioLarry KahnMarvin Lewis
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 18 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 424 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
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Team connections

  • Raiders special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis served in the same role for the Rams for two seasons (2012-22) and won Super Bowl LVI with the team.
  • Raiders kicker Matt Gay spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Rams.
  • Raiders long snapper Alex Ward spent three seasons (2023-25) with the Rams.
  • Rams wide receiver Alex Bachman played for the Raiders for two seasons (2024-25).

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Bills

View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) congratulates linebacker Quay Walker (7) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) congratulates linebacker Quay Walker (7) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a first down during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a first down during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) celebrates after running back Ashton Jeanty's (2) 1-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) celebrates after running back Ashton Jeanty's (2) 1-yard rushing touchdown during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11), cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11), cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) celebrate with safety Treydan Stukes (31) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) celebrate with safety Treydan Stukes (31) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) defends during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense on the field during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense on the field during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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