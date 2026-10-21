Game Preview: Raiders must slow another top offense in clash with Rams

What to know

The Raiders will look to snap their three-game losing streak against a Rams team coming off two straight losses at home, losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Despite a 2-4 record, the Rams have been one of the most productive teams on both sides of the ball. Los Angeles ranks third in total offense at 401.3 yards per game and third in total defense, allowing just 294.0 yards per contest. Quarterback and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford has powered the passing attack, leading the league in pass attempts (249), completions (164) and passing yards (1,794).