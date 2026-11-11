Game Preview: Klint Kubiak looking for Raiders offense to continue resurgence against Seahawks

What to know

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to return to the .500 mark Sunday, but it won't be an easy task against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

It was just 10 months ago that Raiders coach Klint Kubiak helped the Seahawks earn the Lombardi Trophy as Seattle's offensive coordinator. With him at the helm, the Seahawks' offense averaged 33.6 points a game throughout the playoffs en route to the Super Bowl title.

With Kubiak leaving Seattle to become the Raiders' head coach, it seems he took some of those points with him. The Raiders (4-5) are averaging 26.4 points through nine games, an increase of more than 12 points per game over last year. As for Seattle, it has gone from averaging 28.4 points per game under Kubiak last season to 22.4 points this year, dropping from third in the NFL to 18th in that metric.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks' defense is as strong as ever. Seattle leads the league in fewest yards allowed (2,198) while also ranking in the top five in fewest yards allowed per play (4.1), points allowed per game (18), takeaways (13), passing yards (1,396) and quarterback pressure rate (27 percent).

Not necessarily great news for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick who'll get his first career start against Seattle. He was named the starter Tuesday after veteran Kirk Cousins was traded to Minnesota. Aside from this being a matchup against the reigning champs at home, the Heisman Trophy winner getting his first substantial reps adds intrigue to this Week 10 contest.

"Our expectation is for him to lead the offense," Kubiak said, "to lead the operation, and to go play a game here Sunday and be the leader of the team, be the leader of the offense. We have to prepare him and give him a lot of reps to get him comfortable."