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Game Preview: Klint Kubiak looking for Raiders offense to continue resurgence against Seahawks

Nov 11, 2026 at 03:13 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Mike Macdonald

Quarterback: Drew Lock

2026 record: 5-4

Key additions: RB Jadarian Price, RB Emanuel Wilson, G Quenton Nelson, LB Dante Fowler

Key losses: RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Dareke Young, DE Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant, CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks Roster | Seahawks Depth Chart

Related Links

What to know

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to return to the .500 mark Sunday, but it won't be an easy task against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

It was just 10 months ago that Raiders coach Klint Kubiak helped the Seahawks earn the Lombardi Trophy as Seattle's offensive coordinator. With him at the helm, the Seahawks' offense averaged 33.6 points a game throughout the playoffs en route to the Super Bowl title.

With Kubiak leaving Seattle to become the Raiders' head coach, it seems he took some of those points with him. The Raiders (4-5) are averaging 26.4 points through nine games, an increase of more than 12 points per game over last year. As for Seattle, it has gone from averaging 28.4 points per game under Kubiak last season to 22.4 points this year, dropping from third in the NFL to 18th in that metric.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks' defense is as strong as ever. Seattle leads the league in fewest yards allowed (2,198) while also ranking in the top five in fewest yards allowed per play (4.1), points allowed per game (18), takeaways (13), passing yards (1,396) and quarterback pressure rate (27 percent).

Not necessarily great news for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick who'll get his first career start against Seattle. He was named the starter Tuesday after veteran Kirk Cousins was traded to Minnesota. Aside from this being a matchup against the reigning champs at home, the Heisman Trophy winner getting his first substantial reps adds intrigue to this Week 10 contest.

"Our expectation is for him to lead the offense," Kubiak said, "to lead the operation, and to go play a game here Sunday and be the leader of the team, be the leader of the offense. We have to prepare him and give him a lot of reps to get him comfortable."

Mendoza's only significant playing time this season came on October 11 during the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 45-17 loss at New England. In his lone drive, Mendoza was 6-for-8 passing for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersSeahawks
Total Offense & Rank in League331 ypg; 15th327.8 ypg; 17th
Passing Offense259.7 ypg; 5th217 ypg; 17th
Rushing Offense71.3 ypg; 31st110.8 ypg; 18th
Points Per Game26.4 ppg; 8th22.4 ppg; 18th
Total Defense385.4 ypg; 32nd244.2 ypg; 1st
Pass Defense234.2 ypg; 26th155.1 ypg; 1st
Rush Defense151.2 ypg; 32nd89.1 ypg; 4th
Points Allowed Per Game29.8 ppg; 32nd18 ppg; 5th

Matchup history

  • Raiders leads the all-time series 29-25 (.537) versus Seahawks
  • Last time: The Raiders defeated Seahawks, 40-34 in OT, on Nov. 22, 2022.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: CBSIan EagleRoss Tucker
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
National Radio: ESPNSteve LevyHarry Douglas
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • With 100+ receiving yards, Brock Bowers would notch the eighth 100-yard game of his career, which would pass Rob Gronkowski and tie Kellen Winslow for the second-most 100+ yard receiving games in league history by a tight end in their first 37 games in the NFL.
  • If AJ Cole downs two punts inside the 10-yard line, he would down his 79th punt inside the 10-yard line of his career, tying for the second most in the NFL since 2019.
  • With two tackles for loss, Maxx Crosbywould tie Aaron Donald for the second-most tackles for loss (140) by a player through their first 120 career games in the NFL since 1999. Crosby would also become one of three NFL players since 1999 to record at least 70.0 sacks and 140 tackles for loss before turning 30 years old (Myles Garrett, J.J. Watt).
  • With one receiving touchdown, Ashton Jeanty would tie for the fourth-most receiving TD (nine) by a running back through their first 27 career games in the NFL since 1960. Jeanty would also become the first Raiders running back since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to record nine or more receiving touchdowns within a 27-game span.
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Team connections

  • Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak served as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks' 2025 championship campaign.
  • Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko was the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks in 2025.
  • Raiders offensive line Rick Dennison served as run game coordinator/senior offensive advisor for the Seahawks in 2025.
  • Raiders Senior Vice President of Coaching Ops, Matt Capurro, spent 15 years with the Seahawks.
  • Raiders WR Cody White spent two seasons with the Seahawks (2024-25).
  • Raiders WR Dareke Young was with the Seahawks for four seasons (2022-25).
  • Raiders G Bryce Cabeldue played for Seattle in 2025.
  • Seahawks offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz coached for the Raiders for three seasons (2015-17), serving as a senior offensive assistant, assistant quarterbacks and quarterbacks coach, respectively.
  • Seahawks LB Drake Thomas entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2023 and spent training camp with the team.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.11.26

Head out to the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders get ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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