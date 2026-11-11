Game Preview: Klint Kubiak looking for Raiders offense to continue resurgence against Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Mike Macdonald
Quarterback: Drew Lock
2026 record: 5-4
Key additions: RB Jadarian Price, RB Emanuel Wilson, G Quenton Nelson, LB Dante Fowler
Key losses: RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Dareke Young, DE Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant, CB Riq Woolen
What to know
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to return to the .500 mark Sunday, but it won't be an easy task against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
It was just 10 months ago that Raiders coach Klint Kubiak helped the Seahawks earn the Lombardi Trophy as Seattle's offensive coordinator. With him at the helm, the Seahawks' offense averaged 33.6 points a game throughout the playoffs en route to the Super Bowl title.
With Kubiak leaving Seattle to become the Raiders' head coach, it seems he took some of those points with him. The Raiders (4-5) are averaging 26.4 points through nine games, an increase of more than 12 points per game over last year. As for Seattle, it has gone from averaging 28.4 points per game under Kubiak last season to 22.4 points this year, dropping from third in the NFL to 18th in that metric.
Nevertheless, the Seahawks' defense is as strong as ever. Seattle leads the league in fewest yards allowed (2,198) while also ranking in the top five in fewest yards allowed per play (4.1), points allowed per game (18), takeaways (13), passing yards (1,396) and quarterback pressure rate (27 percent).
Not necessarily great news for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick who'll get his first career start against Seattle. He was named the starter Tuesday after veteran Kirk Cousins was traded to Minnesota. Aside from this being a matchup against the reigning champs at home, the Heisman Trophy winner getting his first substantial reps adds intrigue to this Week 10 contest.
"Our expectation is for him to lead the offense," Kubiak said, "to lead the operation, and to go play a game here Sunday and be the leader of the team, be the leader of the offense. We have to prepare him and give him a lot of reps to get him comfortable."
Mendoza's only significant playing time this season came on October 11 during the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 45-17 loss at New England. In his lone drive, Mendoza was 6-for-8 passing for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|331 ypg; 15th
|327.8 ypg; 17th
|Passing Offense
|259.7 ypg; 5th
|217 ypg; 17th
|Rushing Offense
|71.3 ypg; 31st
|110.8 ypg; 18th
|Points Per Game
|26.4 ppg; 8th
|22.4 ppg; 18th
|Total Defense
|385.4 ypg; 32nd
|244.2 ypg; 1st
|Pass Defense
|234.2 ypg; 26th
|155.1 ypg; 1st
|Rush Defense
|151.2 ypg; 32nd
|89.1 ypg; 4th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|29.8 ppg; 32nd
|18 ppg; 5th
Matchup history
- Raiders leads the all-time series 29-25 (.537) versus Seahawks
- Last time: The Raiders defeated Seahawks, 40-34 in OT, on Nov. 22, 2022.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Ian Eagle
|Ross Tucker
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|National Radio: ESPN
|Steve Levy
|Harry Douglas
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- With 100+ receiving yards, Brock Bowers would notch the eighth 100-yard game of his career, which would pass Rob Gronkowski and tie Kellen Winslow for the second-most 100+ yard receiving games in league history by a tight end in their first 37 games in the NFL.
- If AJ Cole downs two punts inside the 10-yard line, he would down his 79th punt inside the 10-yard line of his career, tying for the second most in the NFL since 2019.
- With two tackles for loss, Maxx Crosbywould tie Aaron Donald for the second-most tackles for loss (140) by a player through their first 120 career games in the NFL since 1999. Crosby would also become one of three NFL players since 1999 to record at least 70.0 sacks and 140 tackles for loss before turning 30 years old (Myles Garrett, J.J. Watt).
- With one receiving touchdown, Ashton Jeanty would tie for the fourth-most receiving TD (nine) by a running back through their first 27 career games in the NFL since 1960. Jeanty would also become the first Raiders running back since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to record nine or more receiving touchdowns within a 27-game span.
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Team connections
- Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak served as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks' 2025 championship campaign.
- Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko was the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks in 2025.
- Raiders offensive line Rick Dennison served as run game coordinator/senior offensive advisor for the Seahawks in 2025.
- Raiders Senior Vice President of Coaching Ops, Matt Capurro, spent 15 years with the Seahawks.
- Raiders WR Cody White spent two seasons with the Seahawks (2024-25).
- Raiders WR Dareke Young was with the Seahawks for four seasons (2022-25).
- Raiders G Bryce Cabeldue played for Seattle in 2025.
- Seahawks offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz coached for the Raiders for three seasons (2015-17), serving as a senior offensive assistant, assistant quarterbacks and quarterbacks coach, respectively.
- Seahawks LB Drake Thomas entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2023 and spent training camp with the team.
Head out to the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders get ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.