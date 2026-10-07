Game Preview: Raiders seek bounce-back win in road matchup against the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (2-2) and look to rebound from their first setback of the season.

Despite the defeat, Las Vegas continues to showcase one of the league's most productive offenses. The Raiders are one of two teams (Detroit Lions) to score at least 26 points in every game played this season. The only other season in which the Raiders started the season with four straight games with 26+ points scored was 2002.