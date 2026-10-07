Game Preview: Raiders seek bounce-back win in road matchup against the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (2-2) and look to rebound from their first setback of the season.
Despite the defeat, Las Vegas continues to showcase one of the league's most productive offenses. The Raiders are one of two teams (Detroit Lions) to score at least 26 points in every game played this season. The only other season in which the Raiders started the season with four straight games with 26+ points scored was 2002.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Mike Vrabel
Quarterback: Drake Maye
2026 record: 2-2
Key additions: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Romeo Doubs, DL Dre'Mont Jones and T Caleb Lomu
Key losses: WR Stefon Diggs, C Garrett Bradbury and DE K'Lavon Chaisson
What to know
The 2-2 Patriots return home with momentum after a road win over Buffalo. Drake Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills while also adding 54 rushing yards. It was Maye's second career game with 3+ pass TDs and 50+ rushing yards, tying him with Steve Grogan (two in 1976) for the most such games in Patriots history.
"He's a player that we have a ton of respect for," Klint Kubiak said of Maye. "Very dangerous with his legs, with his ability to throw the ball down the field. A player that has all of our respect and all of our attention."
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Patriots
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|343.0 ypg; 15th
|331.5 ypg; 16th
|Passing Offense
|250.0 ypg; 9th
|213.8 ypg; 17th
|Rushing Offense
|93.0 ypg; 24th
|117.8 ypg; 10th
|Points Per Game
|28.8 ppg; 8th
|16.3 ppg; 30th
|Total Defense
|337.3 ypg; 19th
|293.8 ypg; 6th
|Pass Defense
|202.8 ypg; 8th
|189.8 ypg; 5th
|Rush Defense
|134.5 ypg; 27th
|104.0 ypg; 14th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|21.0 ppg; tied for 11th
|19.3 ppg; tied for 6th
Matchup history
- The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 18-17-1.
- Last time: Raiders won, 20-13, on Sept. 7, 2025.
- The Raiders have won their last three games played against New England.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Kevin Harlan
|Trent Green
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 30 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 23 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 473 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
Vote Now!
Clark County, cast your vote at Allegiant Stadium on Election Day to receive an exclusive "I VOTED" sticker!
Team connections
- Raiders DT Adam Butler began his career with the Patriots and spent four seasons (2017-20) with the team.
- Raiders WR Phillip Dorsett II spent 2017-19 with the Patriots.
- Raiders running backs coach Omar Young served as an offensive coaching assistant for the Patriots in 2024.
- Patriots WR Mack Hollins played for the Raiders during the 2022 season.
- Patriots OL Greg Van Roten spent the 2023 season with the Raiders.
- Patriots LB Robert Spillane spent two seasons (2023-24) with the Raiders. Spillane set a franchise record with 158 total tackles in 2024.
- Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the Raiders head coach from 2023-24.
- Patriots assistant head coach Terrell Williams served as the Raiders defensive line coach from 2012-14.
- Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing spent 2015-17 with the Raiders as quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and offensive coordinator (2017).
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.