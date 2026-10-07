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Game Preview: Raiders seek bounce-back win in road matchup against the Patriots

Oct 07, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (2-2) and look to rebound from their first setback of the season.

Despite the defeat, Las Vegas continues to showcase one of the league's most productive offenses. The Raiders are one of two teams (Detroit Lions) to score at least 26 points in every game played this season. The only other season in which the Raiders started the season with four straight games with 26+ points scored was 2002.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Opponent profile

Coach: Mike Vrabel

Quarterback: Drake Maye

2026 record: 2-2

Key additions: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Romeo Doubs, DL Dre'Mont Jones and T Caleb Lomu

Key losses: WR Stefon Diggs, C Garrett Bradbury and DE K'Lavon Chaisson

Patriots Roster | Patriots Depth Chart

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What to know

The 2-2 Patriots return home with momentum after a road win over Buffalo. Drake Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills while also adding 54 rushing yards. It was Maye's second career game with 3+ pass TDs and 50+ rushing yards, tying him with Steve Grogan (two in 1976) for the most such games in Patriots history.

"He's a player that we have a ton of respect for," Klint Kubiak said of Maye. "Very dangerous with his legs, with his ability to throw the ball down the field. A player that has all of our respect and all of our attention."

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersPatriots
Total Offense & Rank in League343.0 ypg; 15th331.5 ypg; 16th
Passing Offense250.0 ypg; 9th213.8 ypg; 17th
Rushing Offense93.0 ypg; 24th117.8 ypg; 10th
Points Per Game28.8 ppg; 8th16.3 ppg; 30th
Total Defense337.3 ypg; 19th293.8 ypg; 6th
Pass Defense202.8 ypg; 8th189.8 ypg; 5th
Rush Defense134.5 ypg; 27th104.0 ypg; 14th
Points Allowed Per Game21.0 ppg; tied for 11th19.3 ppg; tied for 6th

Matchup history

  • The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 18-17-1.
  • Last time: Raiders won, 20-13, on Sept. 7, 2025.
  • The Raiders have won their last three games played against New England.

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: CBSKevin HarlanTrent Green
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 30 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 23 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.0 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 473 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
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Team connections

  • Raiders DT Adam Butler began his career with the Patriots and spent four seasons (2017-20) with the team.
  • Raiders WR Phillip Dorsett II spent 2017-19 with the Patriots.
  • Raiders running backs coach Omar Young served as an offensive coaching assistant for the Patriots in 2024.
  • Patriots WR Mack Hollins played for the Raiders during the 2022 season.
  • Patriots OL Greg Van Roten spent the 2023 season with the Raiders.
  • Patriots LB Robert Spillane spent two seasons (2023-24) with the Raiders. Spillane set a franchise record with 158 total tackles in 2024.
  • Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the Raiders head coach from 2023-24.
  • Patriots assistant head coach Terrell Williams served as the Raiders defensive line coach from 2012-14.
  • Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing spent 2015-17 with the Raiders as quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and offensive coordinator (2017).

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chiefs

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses' (35) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses' (35) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean's (17) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean's (17) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg's (44) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg's (44) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) locker prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Williams performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Williams performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A referee during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
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A referee during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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