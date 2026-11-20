As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for a road matchup against a division rival Denver Broncos, here's what the opposing team had to say going into this Week 11 matchup.
On Klint Kubiak:
I have a ton of respect for their family and what he's doing. There are a lot of ties just to that organization. I think already you can see it on tape what they're wanting to build and the early success this year. You go through Kansas City, Seattle, Buffalo, these are all teams that are in the thick of it, and they played all those teams to one-score games." - Broncos head coach Sean Payton
"They have a really good leader over there. I wouldn't expect them to come in and do anything else than to give us their best." - Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton
'He is quiet, but he is a great leader also. He's a football guy, he's going to work hard, he's been raised right by his family. It's right in Vegas." - Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph
On Fernando Mendoza:
"It's a tough start obviously when you play the Super Bowl champion. I remember his college tape well. All of us that would go through the draft process. Obviously he's a winner. The things I see really are just from afar, but you see the quick release and all the things you're looking for in that position. I've heard nothing but great things from people that have been around him." - Broncos head coach Sean Payton
"He's got the great size, great arm talent, he's athletic, he's smart. He was poised, I mean did not look shook at all. The first half [against Seahawks] was really good, I think once [Brock] Bowers went out, it kind of hurt the game plan a little bit, but the first drive – I mean it's 11 plays, touchdown. And he's making plays with his legs. he's making throws. ... But he is poised, and he can make every single throw and it's not too big for him." - Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph
"It's not easy and for his credit, he played a really good defense last week, he's going to play a really good one this week and it's just not easy. And unfortunately the world's not going to give him any time to go through the obstacles it takes as a rookie quarterback. But for him, he'll continue to develop. He's a smart kid and he's played in big moments in college and I think that does translate." - Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
On Brock Bowers:
"Some people think that he's a tight end, I think he's a receiver the way they utilize him in the route tree. I feel like his route tree and his yards per target is very telling. They utilize him in a multitude of ways that you have to be keyed in about. It's all about honing in on the details and understanding how they're trying to use him." - Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II
On Raiders offense:
"It's a different offense, like more of that West Coast offensive feel. They want to get started on the run game, and that leads to the play-action and stuff like that. It opens up their offense even more. They utilize a whole lot of personnel, 13, 12, 11, whatever how you look at it. It's going to be a test for us just to get lined up in matching personnel." - Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II
On Raiders special teams unit:
"They've really done a nice job. They got obviously a whole new staff. [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe DeCamillis, who's a name that's recognized around here. Obviously he's been a long time NFL special teams coordinator. I have a ton of respect for Joe. I've known Joe for a long time. Ironically, he was actually at Texas with my son a few years ago. So I think it starts with coaching. When you watch them on film, a huge emphasis in the phases. Then obviously the players, Dylan Laube's having a phenomenal year as a kick returner, kind of leads the league. It's not just the 95-yard touchdown. I feel like every time we watch the plays of the week, 40-yard return, 50-yard return, he's got these chunk plays. Downhill runner, really tough, breaks tackles. So he's done a really good job there. AJ Cole's been one of the best punters in our league for the last five years or so. Not only is he punting the ball well, they're covering well. So Joe's done a really phenomenal job." - Broncos assistant head coach & special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi
The Raiders begin their preparation at Intermountain Health Performance Center, before their Week 11 match up against the Broncos.