On Raiders special teams unit:

"They've really done a nice job. They got obviously a whole new staff. [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe DeCamillis, who's a name that's recognized around here. Obviously he's been a long time NFL special teams coordinator. I have a ton of respect for Joe. I've known Joe for a long time. Ironically, he was actually at Texas with my son a few years ago. So I think it starts with coaching. When you watch them on film, a huge emphasis in the phases. Then obviously the players, Dylan Laube's having a phenomenal year as a kick returner, kind of leads the league. It's not just the 95-yard touchdown. I feel like every time we watch the plays of the week, 40-yard return, 50-yard return, he's got these chunk plays. Downhill runner, really tough, breaks tackles. So he's done a really good job there. AJ Cole's been one of the best punters in our league for the last five years or so. Not only is he punting the ball well, they're covering well. So Joe's done a really phenomenal job." - Broncos assistant head coach & special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi