What the Rams are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Rams players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 contest.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"Really good team. They've done a heck of a job. Kubiak's done a great job. They're well coached in all three phases. They've been productive in all three phases. They made some big free agent signings on the defensive side of the ball. They've got a bunch of different playmakers. I think Kirk [Cousins] is doing a nice job distributing the football, getting a bunch of different people involved. You can see Klint's influence on the scheme." – Rams Head Coach Sean McVay
On Head Coach Klint Kubiak:
"He was in New Orleans a couple of years ago and you see he does a great job. You can see obviously it's his offense. You see a lot of the concepts and a lot of the stuff that they did at those places. ... I think he does one of the best jobs in the league at matching the offense to the personnel and the skill sets that they have. There are certain things at other places that he would do based on the personnel that they have and there are certain things at the Raiders that he's doing, obviously with some of the great players with [Brock] Bowers and those great backs that he has. I think he's one of the best in the league at what he does and it's a huge challenge." – Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula
On QB Kirk Cousins:
"He looks good. He's playing well. He has some little movement going on, but they're playing well as a team. I think they're doing a lot of good things so we just have to find our way to obviously execute." – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald
As the Raiders prepare for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.