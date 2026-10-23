What the Rams are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup

"He was in New Orleans a couple of years ago and you see he does a great job. You can see obviously it's his offense. You see a lot of the concepts and a lot of the stuff that they did at those places. ... I think he does one of the best jobs in the league at matching the offense to the personnel and the skill sets that they have. There are certain things at other places that he would do based on the personnel that they have and there are certain things at the Raiders that he's doing, obviously with some of the great players with [Brock] Bowers and those great backs that he has. I think he's one of the best in the league at what he does and it's a huge challenge." – Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula