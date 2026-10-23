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What the Rams are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:45 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Rams players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 7 contest.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"Really good team. They've done a heck of a job. Kubiak's done a great job. They're well coached in all three phases. They've been productive in all three phases. They made some big free agent signings on the defensive side of the ball. They've got a bunch of different playmakers. I think Kirk [Cousins] is doing a nice job distributing the football, getting a bunch of different people involved. You can see Klint's influence on the scheme." – Rams Head Coach Sean McVay

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On Head Coach Klint Kubiak:

"He was in New Orleans a couple of years ago and you see he does a great job. You can see obviously it's his offense. You see a lot of the concepts and a lot of the stuff that they did at those places. ... I think he does one of the best jobs in the league at matching the offense to the personnel and the skill sets that they have. There are certain things at other places that he would do based on the personnel that they have and there are certain things at the Raiders that he's doing, obviously with some of the great players with [Brock] Bowers and those great backs that he has. I think he's one of the best in the league at what he does and it's a huge challenge." – Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"He looks good. He's playing well. He has some little movement going on, but they're playing well as a team. I think they're doing a lot of good things so we just have to find our way to obviously execute." – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Rams

As the Raiders prepare for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.

Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie (89) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1972, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Clarence Davis (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Clarence Davis (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders fullback Pete Banaszak (40) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 4, 1977, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Arthur Whittington (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 2, 1979, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Arthur Whittington (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 2, 1979, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 2, 1979, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 2, 1979, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 2, 1979, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 2, 1979, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center Dave Dalby (50) and quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders center Dave Dalby (50) and quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Greg Pruitt (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Greg Pruitt (34) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes (37) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes (37) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Andrew Bernstein/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jeff Barnes (56) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jeff Barnes (56) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Mitch Willis (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, in Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Mitch Willis (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, in Anaheim, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, in Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, in Anaheim, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles cornerback Fulton Walker (41) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, in Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles cornerback Fulton Walker (41) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, in Anaheim, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, Anaheim, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, December 23, 1985, Anaheim, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson (57) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson (57) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver James Lofton (80) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver James Lofton (80) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver James Lofton (80) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver James Lofton (80) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) and center Bill Lewis (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) and center Bill Lewis (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Mike Haynes (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Mike Haynes (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Mike Wise (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Mike Wise (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Reggie McElroy (77), center Don Mosebar (72) and quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders guard Reggie McElroy (77), center Don Mosebar (72) and quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Roger Craig (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Roger Craig (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend (93) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend (93) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) and center Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) and center Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) and center Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) and center Don Mosebar (72) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders safety Eddie Anderson (33) and defensive tackle Nolan Harrison (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders safety Eddie Anderson (33) and defensive tackle Nolan Harrison (74) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders tackle Robert Jenkins (64) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders tackle Robert Jenkins (64) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Harvey Williams (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Harvey Williams (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Harvey Williams (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Harvey Williams (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 1994, in Anaheim, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Rickey Dudley (83) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Rickey Dudley (83) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Perry Carter (20) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive back Perry Carter (20) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Travian Smith (56) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at Edward Jones Dome, Sunday, October 13, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Travian Smith (56) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at Edward Jones Dome, Sunday, October 13, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, October 13, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo.
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Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, October 13, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Barry Sims (65) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, October 13, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo.
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Oakland Raiders tackle Barry Sims (65) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, October 13, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Alvis Whitted (87) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Alvis Whitted (87) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp (99) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha (21) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha (21) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Langston Walker (66) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tackle Langston Walker (66) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) during the regular season home game against the St. Louis Rams at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard/tackle Khalif Barnes (69) and tackle Donald Penn (72) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.
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Oakland Raiders guard/tackle Khalif Barnes (69) and tackle Donald Penn (72) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Maurice Jones-Drew (21) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.
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Oakland Raiders running back Maurice Jones-Drew (21) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
nOakland Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.
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nOakland Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) during the regular season away game against the St. Louis Rams at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, November 30, 2014, in St. Louis, Mo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders corner back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders corner back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders special teams line up during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders special teams line up during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gereon Conley (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders cornerback Gereon Conley (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) attempt to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) attempt to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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