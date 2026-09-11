What They're Saying: Dolphins describe Maxx Crosby as 'elite defender' who 'plays with his hair on fire'

Take a look at what Dolphins players and coaches had to say ahead of Sunday's matchup.
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's one of the elite defenders in the league that plays with a relentless motor. ... You better know where he is." – Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley
"He's a high-motor player. I think their defense runs off his motor and he's a great player. I'd say he's their motor." – Dolphins T Patrick Paul
"You have to acknowledge a great player when he's a great player. He's one of the elite rushers in the league, so you got to respect his game but also don't make it bigger than it is." – Dolphins C Aaron Brewer
"The guy's an unbelievable player. He just plays with his hair on fire. It's so fun to watch his film. I mean, it really is. He's everywhere. He could be on the backside of a pass or a run play 25 yards off the screen and next thing you know, he's like 30 yards down the field just laying out making the tackle. I mean, it's unbelievable to watch. As a pass rusher, he's a very efficient pass rusher. Like I think he's a top 10 pass rusher in the NFL at least, that's at minimum. But what really is like impressive when you watch him, like his run defense is elite – and I mean elite, elite. We've talked about that as much as we've talked about the pass portion of it. He's just a very, very good all-around elite player." – Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
On RB Ashton Jeanty:
"I think what makes him a really good back, obviously he's got speed. His stop/start's really good. He can accelerate and hit his top speed very fast, which makes him a home run threat. And then I think the thing that people notice about him is his contact balance. He's a back that does not go down easily. He can take hits, he keeps running, he fights for extra yards, runs behind his pads. He's a good pass catcher out of the backfield. I know he showed that a lot in college. I just have a lot of respect for the way he runs the football. You know he very rarely just goes down on the first hit and goes backwards." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan
On RB Mike Washington Jr.:
"I think he's another really good back. A bigger back, I think he's listed around 6-2. He runs hard. And again, his straight line speed and his ability to get to his top end speed was impressive. I think he's got good vision. I think you see that he's a patient runner, then he can accelerate, which is always hard because it forces defenders to play their primary gap and you can't shed and get out of a gap too soon and then he could be gone." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan
On C Tyler Linderbaum:
"Quick, reminds me a lot of [C Aaron] Brewer in the speed aspect of things. A very smart center, gonna be right in a lot of aspects and gonna be quick. If you're wrong, you'll know you're wrong. He'll take advantage of that, so we got to be on our A-game there and excited for that challenge Week 1." – Dolphins DL Zach Sieler
"I think he's a really good player. He's really smart. He's a hard guy to fool as far as him either making protection calls, run points, stuff like that. He does a really good job with that. Obviously, he's very quick off the line. He can run, he can get to the second level. And then he's big enough to anchor. He's got some size to him where you can't just think go power or I'm just going to physically try to manhandle this guy every play, or when it comes to pass rush, you have to work an edge. I think he's a really good center." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan
On LBs Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker:
"Those are two of the premier linebackers in the league. Quay, especially me knowing Quay and the respect I have for Quay – I mean, he was my green dot for two years. He was the guy in my office early and the guy I spent so much time with. So the respect that I have for him, not only as a player, but as a person. I mean, he's a guy that other than one game a year, I'll root for. He gives them the ability to line him up on the edge, to blitz the back. They have these two big linebackers that can rush and play in zone and take away space because they have speed and they have length." – Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley
As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.