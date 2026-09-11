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What They're Saying: Dolphins describe Maxx Crosby as 'elite defender' who 'plays with his hair on fire'

Sep 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Dolphins players and coaches had to say ahead of Sunday's matchup.

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's one of the elite defenders in the league that plays with a relentless motor. ... You better know where he is." – Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley

"He's a high-motor player. I think their defense runs off his motor and he's a great player. I'd say he's their motor." – Dolphins T Patrick Paul

"You have to acknowledge a great player when he's a great player. He's one of the elite rushers in the league, so you got to respect his game but also don't make it bigger than it is." – Dolphins C Aaron Brewer

"The guy's an unbelievable player. He just plays with his hair on fire. It's so fun to watch his film. I mean, it really is. He's everywhere. He could be on the backside of a pass or a run play 25 yards off the screen and next thing you know, he's like 30 yards down the field just laying out making the tackle. I mean, it's unbelievable to watch. As a pass rusher, he's a very efficient pass rusher. Like I think he's a top 10 pass rusher in the NFL at least, that's at minimum. But what really is like impressive when you watch him, like his run defense is elite – and I mean elite, elite. We've talked about that as much as we've talked about the pass portion of it. He's just a very, very good all-around elite player." – Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

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On RB Ashton Jeanty:

"I think what makes him a really good back, obviously he's got speed. His stop/start's really good. He can accelerate and hit his top speed very fast, which makes him a home run threat. And then I think the thing that people notice about him is his contact balance. He's a back that does not go down easily. He can take hits, he keeps running, he fights for extra yards, runs behind his pads. He's a good pass catcher out of the backfield. I know he showed that a lot in college. I just have a lot of respect for the way he runs the football. You know he very rarely just goes down on the first hit and goes backwards." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan

On RB Mike Washington Jr.:

"I think he's another really good back. A bigger back, I think he's listed around 6-2. He runs hard. And again, his straight line speed and his ability to get to his top end speed was impressive. I think he's got good vision. I think you see that he's a patient runner, then he can accelerate, which is always hard because it forces defenders to play their primary gap and you can't shed and get out of a gap too soon and then he could be gone." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan

On C Tyler Linderbaum:

"Quick, reminds me a lot of [C Aaron] Brewer in the speed aspect of things. A very smart center, gonna be right in a lot of aspects and gonna be quick. If you're wrong, you'll know you're wrong. He'll take advantage of that, so we got to be on our A-game there and excited for that challenge Week 1." – Dolphins DL Zach Sieler

"I think he's a really good player. He's really smart. He's a hard guy to fool as far as him either making protection calls, run points, stuff like that. He does a really good job with that. Obviously, he's very quick off the line. He can run, he can get to the second level. And then he's big enough to anchor. He's got some size to him where you can't just think go power or I'm just going to physically try to manhandle this guy every play, or when it comes to pass rush, you have to work an edge. I think he's a really good center." – Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan

On LBs Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker:

"Those are two of the premier linebackers in the league. Quay, especially me knowing Quay and the respect I have for Quay – I mean, he was my green dot for two years. He was the guy in my office early and the guy I spent so much time with. So the respect that I have for him, not only as a player, but as a person. I mean, he's a guy that other than one game a year, I'll root for. He gives them the ability to line him up on the edge, to blitz the back. They have these two big linebackers that can rush and play in zone and take away space because they have speed and they have length." – Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Dolphins

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.

Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
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The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Phil Sandlin/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Beth Keiser/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hans Deryk/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Paul Sakuma/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

J. Pat Carter/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Jeff Chiu/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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