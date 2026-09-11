What They're Saying: Dolphins describe Maxx Crosby as 'elite defender' who 'plays with his hair on fire'

"Those are two of the premier linebackers in the league. Quay, especially me knowing Quay and the respect I have for Quay – I mean, he was my green dot for two years. He was the guy in my office early and the guy I spent so much time with. So the respect that I have for him, not only as a player, but as a person. I mean, he's a guy that other than one game a year, I'll root for. He gives them the ability to line him up on the edge, to blitz the back. They have these two big linebackers that can rush and play in zone and take away space because they have speed and they have length." – Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley