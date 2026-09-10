Key Matchups: Kolton Miller's return, Klint Kubiak's HC debut take centerstage against Dolphins

Klint Kubiak vs. Jeff Hafley

This Sunday's matchup will be sixth time in 30 years that two first-time head coaches face each other in a season opener.

The offensive minded Kubiak will test his newly installed scheme against Jeff Hafley, the former defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers and new head coach of the Dolphins. Hafley won 20 games in his two seasons with the Packers while their defense ranked in the top 12 in total points and yardage allowed in that span.

"Planning against him in Green Bay, he's a really good coach," Kubiak said. "The details that they play with, the effort that they play with really sticks out on tape. ... There's a whole two years of tape on them in Green Bay that we're going over but then we have to get ready for the Miami personnel. We have a lot of respect for his team and his defense, especially."

There don't seem to be any jitters for Kubiak going into his first game as an NFL head coach. He sees that this game is much bigger than himself.

"It's our first game as a staff, our first game as a team. That's what I'm excited about," he said Wednesday. "The 'us' part of it."