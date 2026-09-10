 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Key Matchups: Kolton Miller's return, Klint Kubiak's HC debut take centerstage against Dolphins

Sep 10, 2026 at 04:08 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

A lot has changed for the Las Vegas Raiders since their last regular season game in January.

With a new head coach, new quarterback, and a revamped defense, they'll be looking to prove that they're trending in the right direction. The first task at hand: a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have a new head coach, a new quarterback and a revamped defense. Sound familar?

Here are three key matchups to watch that could determine who comes away victorious in this season opener.

Klint Kubiak vs. Jeff Hafley

This Sunday's matchup will be sixth time in 30 years that two first-time head coaches face each other in a season opener.

The offensive minded Kubiak will test his newly installed scheme against Jeff Hafley, the former defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers and new head coach of the Dolphins. Hafley won 20 games in his two seasons with the Packers while their defense ranked in the top 12 in total points and yardage allowed in that span.

"Planning against him in Green Bay, he's a really good coach," Kubiak said. "The details that they play with, the effort that they play with really sticks out on tape. ... There's a whole two years of tape on them in Green Bay that we're going over but then we have to get ready for the Miami personnel. We have a lot of respect for his team and his defense, especially."

There don't seem to be any jitters for Kubiak going into his first game as an NFL head coach. He sees that this game is much bigger than himself.

"It's our first game as a staff, our first game as a team. That's what I'm excited about," he said Wednesday. "The 'us' part of it."

History plays in the favor of Kubiak. There have been 11 Raiders coaches who have won their first game as a head coach in the NFL, tied for the second most in league history. Additionally, the Raiders have posted a 7-3 record in season openers over the last 10 seasons.

Related Links

Nakobe Dean vs. De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins running back provides a healthy challenge for the Silver and Black.

Achane is coming off the best season of his career with 1,350 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He accounted for 35.8 percent of the Dolphins' yards last season while also totaling 40 explosive runs (over 10 yards), per Next Gen Stats.

"It's going to take all 11 when you're dealing with that kind of speed," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said.

Yes, it will certainly more than one player to stop Achane. But if there's one in particular to be heavily dependent upon, it's Nakobe Dean.

While the Silver and Black allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per attempt in 2025, they also allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns to opposing offenses. Dean, despite only playing in 10 games last season, totaled seven tackles for loss and 15 run stops. In Las Vegas, he takes over as the green dot linebacker.

"People look at him as one of the top backs in the league and it's for a reason," Dean said of facing Achane. "But my motto has always been for defenses period, 'Stop the run, then you have fun.' My first priority is always stop the run, any game, every game. Stop the run and then them boys upfront can have fun."

Kolton Miller vs. Dolphins defensive line

Kolton Miller's absence was felt last season after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4.

The Raiders went on to allow the most sacks to opposing defenses and finished with the fewest rushing yards in the league.

Miller has worked hard to return to the field and reclaim the blind side.

"I'm very excited," he said. "The new group, I feel like we've been putting in a lot of work in these these past few months. I'm really excited to see it come together and I think we're all shooting towards the same goal, which is to win."

Miller and the Raiders offensive line could have their hands full with a young Dolphins defense. While a largely unproven unit, there's talent in the front seven with Chop Robinson, who's racked up 10 sacks in his first two seasons. Playing inside of Robinson, Zach Sieler poses a problem as one of the more underrated defensive tackles in the league. He's totaled 25.5 sacks and 61 quarterback pressures over his last three seasons with the Dolphins.

"I think they're a great group," Miller said of Miami's D-line. "It's a true test for us as a group to come together. I know they've been through a lot, they can throw a lot at us. But to see how we perform, I'm really looking forward to it."

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.10.26

The Raiders put in work on the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders headquarters before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders headquarters before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 94

A helmet during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and assistant performance dietician John Beasley during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and assistant performance dietician John Beasley during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and offensive pass game coordinator Nick Holz during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and offensive pass game coordinator Nick Holz during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.

news

Ashton Jeanty feeling 'really good' as he returns to practice

The Raiders running back returned to practice this week after suffering an ankle injury on Aug. 23.

news

Raiders claim G Bryce Cabeldue

In a corresponding move, the team waived G Atonio Mafi.

news

Rookie Mike Washington Jr. is ready for what comes next

Washington captured the unofficial fan favorite title of "Most Intriguing" through the exhibition season with his hard-charging running style and breakaway runs

Latest Content

video

The Silver & Black Show - Week 1 vs. Dolphins - Tre Tucker, Andrew Siciliano and Josh Moser

Sep 10, 2026

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Tre Tucker, Andrew Siciliano and Josh Moser to preview the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.10.26

Sep 10, 2026

The Raiders put in work on the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Key Matchups: Kolton Miller's return, Klint Kubiak's HC debut take centerstage against Dolphins

Sep 10, 2026

Three matchups to keep an eye on in the Raiders' 2026 season opener.

news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report

Sep 10, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.

news

Ashton Jeanty feeling 'really good' as he returns to practice

Sep 10, 2026

The Raiders running back returned to practice this week after suffering an ankle injury on Aug. 23.

gallery

Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week: Kenneth Rossi Jr.

Sep 10, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Somerset Academy Losee to present coach Kenneth Rossi Jr. with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award.

news

Raiders claim G Bryce Cabeldue

Sep 10, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived G Atonio Mafi.

video

Ashton Jeanty, Michael Mayer and Tonka Hemingway Scrums | Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sep 10, 2026

TE Michael Mayer, RB Ashton Jeanty and DT Tonka Hemingway address the media in the locker room.

video

Andrew Janocko talks Kirk Cousins' leadership and the offense gelling ahead of Week 1

Sep 10, 2026

Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the veteran leadership of quarterback Kirk Cousins, next-man-up mentality and the offense gelling ahead of Week 1.

video

Rob Leonard talks development of rookie safety Treydan Stukes and Week 1 outlook

Sep 10, 2026

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks on rookie safety Treydan Stukes' development and the importance of having a veteran presence ahead of Week 1.

video

Raiders' comeback win vs. Steelers in 1976 season opener | Thrilling Moments

Sep 10, 2026

A look back at the Raiders' comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off the 1976 season.

news

Rookie Mike Washington Jr. is ready for what comes next

Sep 10, 2026

Washington captured the unofficial fan favorite title of "Most Intriguing" through the exhibition season with his hard-charging running style and breakaway runs

View All
Advertising