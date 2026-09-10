How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Dolphins

The Raiders kick off the 2026 season against the Miami Dolphins.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, Sept. 13
1:25 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Chris Myers
|Analyst:
|Mark Schlereth
Raiders vs. Dolphins will be locally televised on FOX in the areas in blue. View all broadcast maps here.
|National Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|ESPN Radio
|Play-by-play:
|Chris Carlin
|Analyst:
|Kelly Stouffer
|Local Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Joel Romo
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
How to Stream
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Postgame Press Conferences
Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.
The Raiders take the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.