How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders get their first taste of preseason action this Thursday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Allegiant Stadium
Thursday, August 13
5:00 p.m PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX5 Las Vegas
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Rich Gannon
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
Out-of-Market TV Affiliates:
BAY AREA: KRON 4
LOS ANGELES: KTLA 5
SACRAMENTO: KTXL 40
BAKERSFIELD: KGET 17
SALT LAKE CITY: KTVX 4
RENO: KNSN 21
HAWAII: KHON 2
ANCHORAGE, AK: KYUR, NYUR, KTBY
FAIRBANKS, AK: KATN, NATN, OATN
JUNEAU, AK: KJUD, NJUD, OJUD
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Analyst:
|JT The Brick
|Analyst:
|Eric Allen
|Analyst:
|Matt Millen
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
Livestream
Watch the game for free via the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) or on Raiders.com via this direct link.
The stream is available in-market only. Please check your local TV listings for availability and make sure to allow location access for your device.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.
International Fans
Fans in the Raiders' international markets can stream the game free via the direct links below (geo restrictions apply):
Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.
Pregame Radio Broadcast
Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.
Postgame Coverage
Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."
Follow Along on Social
Check out day 9 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.