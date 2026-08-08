Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Fernando Mendoza sees increased reps, Kubiak reiterates expectations for practice

Read through for notes and quotes from Saturday's practice.
The team will now have a rest day Sunday and will hit the grass again Monday with just a few practices left until preseason action – including a night practice at Allegiant Stadium that is open to the public.
Setting the standard
Head Coach Klint Kubiak said Saturday that he held Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby out of practice Saturday in response to their scuffle the day before. While Cousins and Crosby participated in stretch period and individual drills, both remained sidelined during the entirety of team period.
For Kubiak, his "we, not me" approach to the team speaks louder than words with his decision.
"We have very clear expectations on how we want to practice and how we want to go about our business," Kubiak told reporters, "and we violated that yesterday. So, held those guys out. That's all I'm going to say about it."
No. 15 getting things going
With Cousins not practicing, No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza took first-team reps, getting to throw to the likes of Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker.
The rookie quarterback had his ebbs and flows throughout practice, but showed his arm talent with touchdown passes to Bowers and No. 1 in red zone period.
A noticeable factor with Mendoza under center is his mobility. His pocket presence has made leaps and bounds since OTAs, as he works to evade pressure from the defensive line and keep his eyes down field. His ability to avoid sacks resulted in a few positive plays on checkdowns.
"He's a very diligent, tireless worker," quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said. "Everything that has been said, that's been portrayed about him as far as the type of young man he is, is true and then some. He's someone who really loves the process."
Aidan O'Connell also benefited with more time on the field, throwing touchdowns to receivers Deven Thompkins and rookie UDFA E.J. Williams Jr. during red zone period.
2026 Open Practice
Watch the Silver & Black return to Allegiant Stadium for Open Practice!
Applying pressure
On the defensive side of the ball, Malcolm Koonce received more time on the field with Crosby being out. While the Silver and Black continues to rotate across the line, Koonce's job is still rush the passer whether it's from the three or five technique.
"I don't really think my role is different," Koonce said Friday. "I think Robbie [Leonard] knows the type of player I am, so he's kind of got things etched out for me. He knows about me. Nothing really changed, it's just more just trying to build on the things that I'm good at."
Run game continuing to thrive
Ashton Jeanty broke off for a long touchdown run that electrified the crowd and his teammates.
The second-year back sprinted to the right side on the outside zone with Caleb Rogers and DJ Glaze holding up their blocks. Jeanty found space and cut up field untouched.
While the running back will receive all the credit to the casual eye, it's worth noting that Rogers continues to push for the starting right guard spot heading into the preseason.
"If you're persistent, you can get it. If you're consistent, you can keep it," Rogers said. "My job is to be consistent and we do that every single day by holding each other to a higher standard and working very hard."
Check out day 9 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.