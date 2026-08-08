Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Fernando Mendoza sees increased reps, Kubiak reiterates expectations for practice

No. 15 getting things going

With Cousins not practicing, No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza took first-team reps, getting to throw to the likes of Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker.

The rookie quarterback had his ebbs and flows throughout practice, but showed his arm talent with touchdown passes to Bowers and No. 1 in red zone period.

A noticeable factor with Mendoza under center is his mobility. His pocket presence has made leaps and bounds since OTAs, as he works to evade pressure from the defensive line and keep his eyes down field. His ability to avoid sacks resulted in a few positive plays on checkdowns.

"He's a very diligent, tireless worker," quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said. "Everything that has been said, that's been portrayed about him as far as the type of young man he is, is true and then some. He's someone who really loves the process."