Training Camp Notebook 8/3: Intensity in the trenches heightens with pads on

Offensive line ascends the ground attack

As for the other side of the ball in the trenches, the interior line has taken a noticeable step in the right direction with Tyler Linderbaum.

The splash free agent signing showcased his worth for first day of pads at the point of attack. He was assisted inside by Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson, as the trio continues to get a lot of snaps together.

And who's been the main beneficiaries of their blocking? The running backs, of course.

Ashton Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington Jr. both broke off for a few gains in team period and individual period. It's also worth nothing the two backs have been productive as pass catchers as well.