Training Camp Notebook 8/3: Intensity in the trenches heightens with pads on

The Las Vegas Raiders got after it in the sweltering desert heat Monday for the first day of pads.
While the Silver and Black continue to "compete with" one another instead of against, there's no denying the intensity was raised in this fifth training camp practice.
"We have a professional group of players. They care about getting better," Klint Kubiak said after practice. "We don't have any turds. We've got guys here that want to be here, that want to win, that want to change this place."
Here are a few notes and observations from a physical day of practice.
No. 98 bringing aggression
It's still wild to know that Maxx Crosby is coming off knee injury rehabilitation and moving the way he is.
He had another, dare I say, dominant practice Monday. His get-off speed doesn't seem to have taken a hit, as he got a few would've been sacks on Kirk Cousins and had an impressive showing in the run game. He seemed to routinely be in the backfield, along with Kwity Paye on the opposite side of the defensive line.
"I think the thing that you look at with Maxx is just aggression," Thomas Booker said. "He sets the tone in terms of aggression. He's going to let you know about it. And that entire feeling kind of prevails the defensive line."
Offensive line ascends the ground attack
As for the other side of the ball in the trenches, the interior line has taken a noticeable step in the right direction with Tyler Linderbaum.
The splash free agent signing showcased his worth for first day of pads at the point of attack. He was assisted inside by Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson, as the trio continues to get a lot of snaps together.
And who's been the main beneficiaries of their blocking? The running backs, of course.
Ashton Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington Jr. both broke off for a few gains in team period and individual period. It's also worth nothing the two backs have been productive as pass catchers as well.
"Today was the first day you really wanted to see my guys," running backs coach Omar Young said after practice, "Without the pads, it's real easy to kind of go through the deals, it's more of a mental process. But today you got to see the physicality. I love how we attacked today."
2026 Open Practice
Watch the Silver & Black return to Allegiant Stadium for Open Practice!
Mendoza showing perserverance
Growing pains were visible early in practice with Fernando Mendoza. But it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.
Team period began with Cousins making a few completions to Michael Mayer and Malik Benson before the No. 1 pick took a few reps. A few of his first throws were off target, likely as he adjusts to NFL speed in his first padded practice. However, he turned things around toward the end of practice, utilizing Shedrick Jackson as his main target down the stretch.
"There's 60-80 plays a game, so there's going to be ups and downs," Kubiak said. "There will never be a perfect game or perfect practice. He is doing a good job, I don't expect him to be perfect."
Stokes showing the way
Eric Stokes was the most impressive cornerback to me in Monday's practice in more ways than one.
On the field, he played lockdown coverage on the majority of the snaps and was fueled by a pass interference call during a 1-on-1 rep against Jalen Nailor. While there's an active competition in the cornerback room, Stokes is certainly playing the part of CB1.
And while he's an asset on the field, he's also stepping up as a leader. Throughout team period and drills, he was seen coaching up younger players like Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses. Not too mention even going over technique with Tre Tucker, shadowing the receiver while going over his releases on the sideline.
While the 27-year-old might be a little too young to be classified as an "OG" on the roster, his five years of NFL experience are certainly helping his teammates.
Check out photos from day 5 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.