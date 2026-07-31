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Raiders sign TE Zack Kuntz

Jul 31, 2026 at 02:15 PM
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Zack Kuntz, the club announced Friday.

Kuntz initially entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (220th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent the majority of his first two seasons on the Jets practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster for three weeks and played in two career games.

The 6-8, 251-pound tight end played three seasons at Penn State (2018-20) before transferring to Old Dominion for his final two seasons (2021-22). Kuntz finished his college career with 88 receptions for 862 yards (9.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns in 39 career games.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived/injured RB Chris Collier.

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