Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jermod McCoy

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick (101st overall) CB Jermod McCoy, the club announced Wednesday.

McCoy spent two seasons at Tennessee (2024-25) after transferring from Oregon State (2023). He played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his career.

The 6-0, 193-pound cornerback was named All-SEC First Team, All-America Second Team and a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist after his sophomore season in 2024, when he started all 13 games and led the Volunteers with 13 passes defensed and four interceptions, both marks ranking fourth in the SEC.

In 2023, he played in 12 games with five starts as a true freshman at Oregon State and led the team with nine passes defensed and two interceptions while recording 31 tackles.