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Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jermod McCoy

Jul 22, 2026 at 01:40 PM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick (101st overall) CB Jermod McCoy, the club announced Wednesday.

McCoy spent two seasons at Tennessee (2024-25) after transferring from Oregon State (2023). He played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his career.

The 6-0, 193-pound cornerback was named All-SEC First Team, All-America Second Team and a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist after his sophomore season in 2024, when he started all 13 games and led the Volunteers with 13 passes defensed and four interceptions, both marks ranking fourth in the SEC.

In 2023, he played in 12 games with five starts as a true freshman at Oregon State and led the team with nine passes defensed and two interceptions while recording 31 tackles.

McCoy prepped at Whitehouse (Texas) High School and was a two-way player as a senior, finishing with 57 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 28 tackles and two interceptions. He also averaged 25.2 yards per kick return and 18.8 yards per punt return and earned first team all-league honors at cornerback and wide receiver during his high school career.

Draft Pick: CB Jermod McCoy

With the 101st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected cornerback Jermod McCoy.

CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

Scott Kinser/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

Mike Buscher/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

Wade Payne/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

George Walker IV/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
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