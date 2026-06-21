Raiders sign third-round pick DE Keyron Crawford

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick (67th overall) DE Keyron Crawford, the club announced Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound defensive end spent two seasons at Auburn (2024-25) after transferring from Arkansas State (2022-23). Over his college career, he played in 47 games and totaled 116 tackles (72 solo), 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one interception.

Crawford started all 12 games in 2025 and finished with 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass defensed and one interception. He also added 43 total pressures in 2025, the fourth most in the SEC according to PFF. In his first season with Auburn in 2024, he recorded 22 tackles and one tackle for loss.

During his two seasons at Arkansas State, he totaled 58 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed. Crawford set career highs in 2023 with 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.