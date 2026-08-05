Raiders Mailbag: Which 2025 draft pick could make a leap in their sophomore campaign?

Ozzy Smith asks:

"What position group has surprised you the most in terms of performances? Could be a variety of reasons, really good depth, numerous players performing."

The secondary.

Overall, it's a unit with a lot more questions than answers surrounding them at this point in time. With the exception of Jeremy Chinn, Taron Johnson and Eric Stokes, the large majority of the defensive backs are inexperienced at the next level.

But that hasn't stopped them competing.

The biggest surprises of camp in my eyes have been rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses. The two Day 3 picks have been practicing with confidence and pushing for a starting role on the outside.

"Zeke came in making plays," safety Jeremy Chinn said of Masses. "Even in OTAs, just seeing him step up. I feel like he just had an understanding. Even just technique-wise, he's true to his technique. He's always been true to his technique ever since he stepped in here, and it hasn't been a drop-off, so it's cool to see."

"I think it's pretty glaring in individual [drills], his natural talent," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of McCoy. "And it's fun to see him progress. He's working along. He's an exciting prospect."

Mix in second-year cornerback Darien Porter with safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao and Treydan Stukes, and the Raiders secondary could emerge as one of the better units on the team, despite not having the same level of name recognition as a few other position groups.