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Raiders Mailbag: What might the defense be evolving into this season?

Jul 01, 2026 at 01:20 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Frederick Jones from Washington, D.C., asks:

"Who are some linebackers on this squad you're most excited to see?"

The two obvious ones are the Georgia Bulldogs who are reuniting in Las Vegas: Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.

Acquiring Walker, at 26 years old, and Dean, at 25 years old, as they're about to enter the prime of their careers could have a real upside. Walker led the Green Bay Packers in each of his four seasons here played there. And with the Silver and Black, he could be deployed as more of a pass rusher in a base 3-4 defense with Rob Leonard.

Dean not only excels in open space as a tackler, but also one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league. He's recorded seven sacks over the last two seasons.

"I see Quay, he's an avatar out there," Leonard said. "He's a guy that looks like an outside linebacker that can play off the ball, play on the ball, he blitzes. Yeah, he's a leader. Him and Nakobe have been great, and you can definitely feel [their] presence."

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James Carter from Indiana asks:

"Has the defense done enough in free agency and the draft to be a force this year?"

Only time will tell, but the intentionality is certainly there.

While I just addressed the additions of Walker and Dean, more moves were made to bolster the defense across the board. The first was trading for Taron Johnson, who was regarded as a premier nickel cornerback during his time with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson will serve as a veteran leader in a young secondary as the Raiders drafted four defensive backs – Treydan Stukes, Jermod McCoy, Dalton Johnson and Hezekiah Masses.

"His change of direction is his elite," Leonard said of Taron Johnson. "His awareness, his vision, instincts. I mean, when you can see it in one day, it's pretty glaring."

Pieces were also put in place on the defensive line as the team signed Kwity Paye, who piled up 30.5 career sacks with the Indianapolis Colts. They also drafted Keyron Crawford, who had a 19.6 percent pass rush win rate in 2025 at Auburn, with their third-round pick.

"Up front, it's always important to be deep and be able to rotate," Leonard said. "It just is. ... I don't think for how we teach D-line that it's something drastically different. What's my technique? Who am I striking? And then, in terms of 3-4, 4-3 that's just in my mind the edge guys, who's dropping, who's rushing, which is a little bit different, but I don't think the change is as drastic as it may sound."

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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