Raiders Mailbag: What might the defense be evolving into this season?

James Carter from Indiana asks:

"Has the defense done enough in free agency and the draft to be a force this year?"

Only time will tell, but the intentionality is certainly there.

While I just addressed the additions of Walker and Dean, more moves were made to bolster the defense across the board. The first was trading for Taron Johnson, who was regarded as a premier nickel cornerback during his time with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson will serve as a veteran leader in a young secondary as the Raiders drafted four defensive backs – Treydan Stukes, Jermod McCoy, Dalton Johnson and Hezekiah Masses.

"His change of direction is his elite," Leonard said of Taron Johnson. "His awareness, his vision, instincts. I mean, when you can see it in one day, it's pretty glaring."

Pieces were also put in place on the defensive line as the team signed Kwity Paye, who piled up 30.5 career sacks with the Indianapolis Colts. They also drafted Keyron Crawford, who had a 19.6 percent pass rush win rate in 2025 at Auburn, with their third-round pick.