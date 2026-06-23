Q&A: Get to know linebackers coach Ronell Williams

LE: What makes you excited about coaching this linebacking corps?

RW: "The cool thing is with those two [Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker] they'll get a lot of the attention. And I told them in our early meetings, 'The good Lord blessed y'all with some things that you can't teach.' Quay is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can move. The thing that makes me excited is he has room to grow and develop in his game. With those intangibles and that mindset, [there's] a ton of plays that Quay is excited about. But how do we get you to those plays? That's what makes me excited for those two. ... Where Nakobe sees the game from a different perspective, but how can I help him see more? And not more in terms of putting rocks in the pocket, but more in regard to how can I put you in a position to make a play.