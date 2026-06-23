Q&A: Get to know linebackers coach Ronell Williams

Raiders.com is publishing a series of Q&As with the Silver and Black's position coaches.
Next up is linebackers coach Ronell Williams, who brings seven seasons of NFL coaching experience with him to Las Vegas. He previously served as defensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears before joining the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff in 2023. He was the assistant linebackers coach on the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX-winning team that also boasted the No. 1 ranked defense in the league.
Read through as Williams dives into his football journey from playing Division II football to coaching Nakobe Dean on the Eagles and Raiders.
Levi Edwards: How did you get your start into coaching?
Ronell Williams: "Widener University, the super interesting thing was it was in my hometown. I'm from Chester, Pennsylvania, and Widener is in Chester, Pennsylvania, so that was super cool. I cut my teeth there first as a volunteer and then the defensive coordinator [Bill Shuey] who was also a good friend of mine, he was like, 'Well if you're going to be here, you might as well get something from it.' So he gave me a graduate assistant position."
LE: What made you want to go into coaching after playing at West Chester University?
RW: "[Shuey] introduced me to it. He encouraged me to come be around the game, talk to the guys about linebacker play, help out where I could when I had the time. And that's where I grew the passion, just helping young brothers learn the game. That's where I got the itch. Just seeing people do better and be better."
LE: What is one lesson about coaching mentality that you've learned in your career?
RW: "I joke about it sometimes, the worst thing that happens is you win too soon. But the good thing for me is before I was in Philly, I was in Chicago. And we were really bad in Chicago. So I experienced enough losses to receive those lessons to then one, be able to appreciate the wins when I got to Philly, but also learn both sides of the coin. What to do and what not to do."
LE: What was the best part of the experience for you en route to the Super Bowl win with the Eagles?
RW: "It's the camaraderie and having everybody on the same page. When you go up there and you scheme it up and you see what's going on, and then when you see it come to fruition, it's just the utmost respect for the coordinator and then just as much respect for all the position coaches bringing the vision to light and seeing how everybody plays a part in the team having success. I would say that part of it felt really good.
"But when we won a Super Bowl in '24, I was born and raised 15 miles from Philly. So when we drove around city hall, I saw my family members and I saw my classmates and I saw people that I went to high school, middle school, college with. That part was amazing."
LE: You've already coached Nakobe Dean on the Eagles, what stood out to you about coaching him the first time and how does that carry over now that you're reunited in Las Vegas?
RW: "The coolest part about Nakobe, you watch his film, he's super violent. But he's probably more cerebral, as violent as he is. He studied engineering at the University of Georgia. He really processes things at a different level. So when you come, you've got to come correct with Nakobe. And the accountability is where we really built our relationship because he can talk his way out some things because he can process it. But if you're like, 'Hey, your footwork was wrong,' it's nothing to talk about. 'Hey, you low,' it's nothing else to talk about. He appreciated that and that's where our relationship really took off."
LE: What makes you excited about coaching this linebacking corps?
RW: "The cool thing is with those two [Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker] they'll get a lot of the attention. And I told them in our early meetings, 'The good Lord blessed y'all with some things that you can't teach.' Quay is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can move. The thing that makes me excited is he has room to grow and develop in his game. With those intangibles and that mindset, [there's] a ton of plays that Quay is excited about. But how do we get you to those plays? That's what makes me excited for those two. ... Where Nakobe sees the game from a different perspective, but how can I help him see more? And not more in terms of putting rocks in the pocket, but more in regard to how can I put you in a position to make a play.
"And then the rest of that room is just as sharp. Cody [Lindenberg] has been phenomenal. Segun [Olubi] has been phenomenal. Cam [McGrone] came on late, but these guys – and the phenomenal part that I'm speaking of is their attention to detail in attacking the offseason. ... As Tommy [Eichenberg] continues to progress, seeing the way he moves and you just see his disposition and his attitude, I like it. That's what I'm excited about the full room and not just those two [Dean and Walker]."
LE: What's the biggest evolution in linebacker play you believe is necessary to be successful in today's game?
RW: "I think the game has evolved to space. ... If you can play in space and have that hard-hitting [play style], which I believe in my whole heart that Nakobe and Quay possess, that's what it's about. When you have the marriage of agility, mobility and physicality. That's every coach's dream."
LE: Considering this is your first time living on the West Coast, what excites you the most about Las Vegas?
RW: "Just like losing in Chicago helped me appreciate Philly, those minus-20 degree days in Chicago helped me appreciate the heat in Vegas, brother. Everyday it's hot and I'm sweating, I'm grateful."
Take a look at Head Coach Klint Kubiak's coaching staff for the 2026 season.