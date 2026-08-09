How the Raiders creative team brought this year's season ticket boxes to life

The briefcases, which were mailed to season ticket holders over the past two weeks, have been going viral across social media platforms for their creativity.

"It's like a sweet hallmark with the season tickets," said Derek Torres aka "Mad Raider" on social media. "Just the thought process that goes into it and just the love for us as season ticket holders, it's awesome."

Torres has been a season ticket holder since the team relocated to Las Vegas six years ago. He received his ticket box at his doorstep the morning before arriving to training camp practice at the Raiders facility last Tuesday.

"It makes me proud to know that all the work we put in behind the scenes can provide so much excitement for the season," Finlay said. "That's what it's all about."

Davis' desire for the ticket boxes to also be considered collectables for fans has really hit the mark with this one.

"When I saw that combination, it's cool to have something on hand I can enjoy with me and my friends," said Josh Gutierrez, a season ticket member since 2014. "Just something physical and tangible like that, it makes you feel connected to the city and the team."

And the icing on the cake – the clear connection the ticket box makes between the Raiders organization and the world renowned gaming reputation in the city of Las Vegas.

A royal flush, if you will.