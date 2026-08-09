How the Raiders creative team brought this year's season ticket boxes to life

All bets were off as the Raiders Brand & Creative team stepped into a conference room back in February.
Each year, at the request of Owner Mark Davis, the creative team is tasked with coming up for a new concept for season ticket boxes, which include commemorative paper tickets, that each PSL holder receives.
The envelope has been pushed with innovative ideas such as, for the inaugural season in Las Vegas, the tickets came in a box with an LED display of Allegiant Stadium and the field. Other box sets in the past have included a treasure chest, light up jersey numbers of Raiders' Hall of Famers and last season, a replica of a book with a page on each great Raiders quarterback.
"It's always about giving back to the fans," Mark Davis told Raiders.com.
Davis stated as long as he's the majority owner of the team, paper tickets and gameday magazines will be released to give fans the fullest experience possible.
The brains behind the boxes have been Rebecca Finlay and Cami Bennett, the vice president and director of the Brand & Creative team, respectively.
Their initial plan for 2026 was to release another replica book on great Raiders running backs of the past.
But that wasn't in the cards.
"We showed him the sample and he basically said, 'You guys are so good at coming up with new ideas, I want us to come up with a new idea every year," Bennett said.
"He pushes us to find ways to raise the bar and challenge ourselves," added Finlay. "Our creative team always looks forward to working on this project - and we're already thinking about ideas."
Finlay and Bennett had two days to conceptualize a completely new idea. The stakes were high.
As Bennett put on her thinking cap, she remembered Davis' fondness for a ticket box that could also serve as decor or for a secondary use.
"What about if it's a briefcase?" Bennett thought. "Because that's something that could easily store tickets, and I could see people carrying this around."
Forty-eight hours later, the briefcase idea was presented to Davis, which the Raiders owner was in favor of. Cedar Packaging, the company used to produce the physical boxes, sent a few digital mock-ups that the three looked at in their second meeting. Davis selected the aluminum look.
"I said, 'I think it looks like a poker set,'" Bennett recalled. "And he said, 'Yeah! We need to add poker chips to this.'"
This spurred a complete, thorough operation to create a custom poker set for season ticket members. The briefcase includes dice, a set of poker chips, two customized playing cards decks, and a schedule insert designed by the Raiders creative team. Each case also has a plaque with the season ticket member's name near the opening buckle.
As for the original concept, it was still incorporated into the poker set in some capacity as the Raiders pay recognition to their iconic running backs on each of the paper tickets inside the suitcase.
"Give credit to Cami and Rebecca, they're the ones who get it going," Davis said.
The briefcases, which were mailed to season ticket holders over the past two weeks, have been going viral across social media platforms for their creativity.
"It's like a sweet hallmark with the season tickets," said Derek Torres aka "Mad Raider" on social media. "Just the thought process that goes into it and just the love for us as season ticket holders, it's awesome."
Torres has been a season ticket holder since the team relocated to Las Vegas six years ago. He received his ticket box at his doorstep the morning before arriving to training camp practice at the Raiders facility last Tuesday.
"It makes me proud to know that all the work we put in behind the scenes can provide so much excitement for the season," Finlay said. "That's what it's all about."
Davis' desire for the ticket boxes to also be considered collectables for fans has really hit the mark with this one.
"When I saw that combination, it's cool to have something on hand I can enjoy with me and my friends," said Josh Gutierrez, a season ticket member since 2014. "Just something physical and tangible like that, it makes you feel connected to the city and the team."
And the icing on the cake – the clear connection the ticket box makes between the Raiders organization and the world renowned gaming reputation in the city of Las Vegas.
A royal flush, if you will.
"Our fans are iconic, our brand is iconic, the city of Las Vegas is iconic," Bennett said. "I think this just ties it all together."
Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.