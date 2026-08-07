Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Defense piles up takeaways

You could hear the pads chirping from the sidelines Friday morning as the rising temperatures and competitive nature taking over the practice. So much so, quarterback Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby setting the tone during team period with a slight "scuffle."
"Those are two leaders of our team going at it," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said. "That's just part of camp."
Below are more notes and quotes from Day 8 of camp.
Two turnovers
The secondary came away with two interceptions Friday. The first was during red zone period, which Jeremy Chinn intercepted.
"[Pass game coordinator] Joe Woods and [safeties coach] Matt [Robinson] are doing a great job with our DBs," Kubiak said after practice. "We have a lot of guys making plays on the ball right now. It's a very competitive room."
The second pick was by Hezekiah Masses during team period as the rookie cornerback continues to push for a starting role. There's still a heavy rotation at outside cornerback between Masses, Eric Stokes, Darien Porter and Decamerion Richardson.
"I see a young man that continues to compete," Kubiak said of Masses. "He's the same guy that he was in the spring. I see a competitive guy. I like where he's heading. He's putting a lot of pressure on that first group of corners."
"Two big threats" at tight end
Not all went bad for Kirk Cousins in spite his two interceptions for the day.
There were portions of practice where he picked apart the defense, with a growing chemistry between the QB and his two tight ends. Brock Bowers continued to take over practice by notching at least four catches in team period.
Michael Mayer also saw a handful of targets and made a wide open touchdown grab reminiscent to Bowers on Thursday.
"Two big threats," Mayer said, describing himself and Bowers in this offense. "We could both block really well. I think it's just going to be an interesting season in terms of that. I think we've just got to keep working hard, keep our head down. Klint's got a plan. Whatever Klint's plan is for us, we're going to trust it and follow it and we're going to do it to the best of our ability."
More involvement in the front seven
Brennan Jackson and rookie UDFA Cian Slone saw some added reps and made the most of their opportunities.
Jackson, a former fifth-round pick to the Rams, was getting pressure at the line of scrimmage as an outside linebacker. He also made some plays setting the edge as well. As for Slone, who racked up 22.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career, he got into the backfield for a safety on Dylan Laube with the offense backed up against their own goal line.
"He's been hoopin' ... he's very fast," Koonce said of Slone. "He reminds me of myself with his athleticism."
2026 Open Practice
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Under the radar receiver
Throughout camp, especially over the last two days, Deven Thompkins has playing well beyond his size.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pounder has been making noise with strong catches over the middle while also creating consistent separation with his speed. Thompkins has nearly done a full tour of the NFC South, appearing in 36 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons over four career seasons. John Spytek was the vice president of player personnel for the Buccaneers when they signed Thompkins as a UDFA in 2022.
The shifty receiver also brings special teams value to the roster. He averaged over 24 yards per kick return in his last two seasons.
Sights from day 8 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.