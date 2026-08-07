Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Defense piles up takeaways

"Two big threats" at tight end

There were portions of practice where he picked apart the defense, with a growing chemistry between the QB and his two tight ends. Brock Bowers continued to take over practice by notching at least four catches in team period.

"Two big threats," Mayer said, describing himself and Bowers in this offense. "We could both block really well. I think it's just going to be an interesting season in terms of that. I think we've just got to keep working hard, keep our head down. Klint's got a plan. Whatever Klint's plan is for us, we're going to trust it and follow it and we're going to do it to the best of our ability."