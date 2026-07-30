Training Camp Notebook 7/30: Defensive line starts applying pressure

Good day to be Raiders quarterback

Both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza enjoyed efficient days of practice, making the right reads and looking sharp on their throws.

Cousins continued forming a healthy connection with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer for a second consecutive practice. There was one particular play where Crosby nearly got to Cousins, forcing the quarterback to step up in the pocket and throw a dart to Bowers.

As Fernando Mendoza took control over the second unit, he seemed more in command with his decision-making, scanning the field for big gains. His main target was Brandon Johnson, who caught a few big catches from the No. 1 pick.