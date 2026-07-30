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Training Camp Notebook 7/30: Defensive line starts applying pressure

Jul 30, 2026 at 12:19 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders conducted their second training camp practice Thursday. Here are a few observations on the the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Dominant day from No. 98

While Maxx Crosby may have felt he "hesitated slightly" on Day 1, his first practice back from injury, he flipped the script Thursday.

Crosby was flying around the field and wreaking havoc (as much as he could without pads) on the offensive line. He could be occasionally be found in the backfield, getting a few near sacks on Kirk Cousins.

"I don't think you can really tell he really went through what he went through last year honestly," linebacker Quay Walker said. "Me and Nakobe [Dean] talked about that on the sideline probably like period five, period six. After the first team period, we were like, 'Man, Maxx flying!'

"I'm not really surprised though. All the great players, the elite players, that's pretty much how it goes."

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Collective effort up front

Alongside Crosby, the rest of the defensive line looked the part.

The unit had a productive day stopping the run, with Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu and Tonka Hemingway standing out. They also weren't too shabby in the pass rush, creating consistent pressure throughout the day.

"Maturity, consistency," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said when asked about Hemingway, who had four sacks his rookie season. "He is quiet ... but he has done everything right that he controls from the offseason. Learned a lot of his routine from Maxx. It's been fun to watch him develop as a man, as a player and now he's got to carry it over to pads."

The interior line will be a development throughout camp, with multiple players competing to crack the rotation. Thomas Booker IV, Benito Jones and JJ Pegues are also in contention for elevated roles in the trenches.

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Good day to be Raiders quarterback

Both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza enjoyed efficient days of practice, making the right reads and looking sharp on their throws.

Cousins continued forming a healthy connection with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer for a second consecutive practice. There was one particular play where Crosby nearly got to Cousins, forcing the quarterback to step up in the pocket and throw a dart to Bowers.

As Fernando Mendoza took control over the second unit, he seemed more in command with his decision-making, scanning the field for big gains. His main target was Brandon Johnson, who caught a few big catches from the No. 1 pick.

"When you're able to read the defense and know the plays like the back of your hand," Mendoza said, "you're able to be more calm, comfortable, know where your hot routes are. ... Creating a larger and better understanding of the schematics has helped me calm down, know where my outs [routes] are and just be more confident in general."

Hit the ground running

There looks to be a few moving parts in the ground game for the Silver and Black.

Ashton Jeanty played the part of the lead back in practice, with rookie Mike Washington Jr. and Dylan Laube sprinkled in. Along with the running backs, there's a growing presence with the fullback position on the field. Connor Heyward is getting an handful of reps either blocking for the running back or getting involved in the passing game.

Behind Heyward, rookie tight end Patrick Gurd took some reps at fullback. The H-back position should be a integral part of Klint Kubiak's offense as the Seattle Seahawks lined up in 21 and 22 personnel the fifth most of any offense in the league in 2025, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 2

Sights from day 2 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and the wide receivers on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and the wide receivers on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A football on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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