2026 Training Camp Preview: What to know before Raiders camp begins

The Autumn Wind is starting to stir again, and the Raiders are about to step into training camp in Henderson, Nevada, with a new coaching staff, a roster full of new faces and heightened competition.
Here's everything you need to know before 2026 camp gets underway.
Report dates
Raiders rookies reported to camp Thursday, July 23, and will get acclimated before the rest of the team comes in. Veterans report for camp on Tuesday, July 28, with the first practice taking place the following day. Pads will come on early the following week.
Open practice
The Silver and Black will be in Allegiant Stadium for an open to the public practice on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. PT. Tickets are $5 each with all proceeds going to the Raiders Foundation.
The next chance fans have to see the Raiders on the field in Allegiant Stadium will be Aug. 13 when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals for the first preseason game.
Joint practice
The Silver and Black are heading to Houston for joint practice with the Texans on Aug. 18, followed by the second preseason game on Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Preseason games
The Raiders kick off the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
A trip to Houston is on deck for the second preseason game when the Raiders face the Texans on Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Preseason wraps up for the Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM. The Raiders' preseason game against the Texans will be aired nationally on ESPN.
Roster reduction date
All teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 by 3 p.m. PT on August 30.
How to stay up to date
Catch up on all the offseason additions and returning players with Raiders.com's nine-part Position Breakdown series, previewing every position group and evaluating the players who could have a chance to make the 53-man roster.
Visit raiders.com/training-camp and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube for the latest videos, photos, articles, updates and more when camp begins.
Daily press conferences will be streamed live on the website, app, Raiders YouTube, X and Facebook.
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
As the Silver and Black get ready for training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.