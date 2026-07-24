 Skip to main content
Advertising

2026 Training Camp Preview: What to know before Raiders camp begins

Jul 24, 2026 at 09:15 AM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Autumn Wind is starting to stir again, and the Raiders are about to step into training camp in Henderson, Nevada, with a new coaching staff, a roster full of new faces and heightened competition.

Here's everything you need to know before 2026 camp gets underway.

Report dates

Raiders rookies reported to camp Thursday, July 23, and will get acclimated before the rest of the team comes in. Veterans report for camp on Tuesday, July 28, with the first practice taking place the following day. Pads will come on early the following week.

Related Links

Open practice

The Silver and Black will be in Allegiant Stadium for an open to the public practice on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. PT. Tickets are $5 each with all proceeds going to the Raiders Foundation.

The next chance fans have to see the Raiders on the field in Allegiant Stadium will be Aug. 13 when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals for the first preseason game.

Joint practice

The Silver and Black are heading to Houston for joint practice with the Texans on Aug. 18, followed by the second preseason game on Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Preseason games

The Raiders kick off the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

A trip to Houston is on deck for the second preseason game when the Raiders face the Texans on Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Preseason wraps up for the Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM. The Raiders' preseason game against the Texans will be aired nationally on ESPN.

Roster reduction date

All teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 by 3 p.m. PT on August 30.

How to stay up to date

Catch up on all the offseason additions and returning players with Raiders.com's nine-part Position Breakdown series, previewing every position group and evaluating the players who could have a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Visit raiders.com/training-camp and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube for the latest videos, photos, articles, updates and more when camp begins.

Daily press conferences will be streamed live on the website, app, Raiders YouTube, X and Facebook.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Through the Years: Raiders Training Camp

As the Silver and Black get ready for training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.

1960 Training Camp Santa Cruz, Calif.
1 / 65

1960 Training Camp
Santa Cruz, Calif.

Albert Kayo Harris and Associates/Las Vegas Raiders
1963 Training Camp Santa Rosa, Calif.
2 / 65

1963 Training Camp
Santa Rosa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp Santa Rosa, Calif.
3 / 65

1978 Training Camp
Santa Rosa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
*1978 Training Camp *Santa Rosa, Calif.
4 / 65

*1978 Training Camp *Santa Rosa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
*1978 Training Camp *Santa Rosa, Calif.
5 / 65

*1978 Training Camp *Santa Rosa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1986 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
6 / 65

1986 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
7 / 65

1987 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
8 / 65

1987 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
9 / 65

1987 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
10 / 65

1989 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
11 / 65

1989 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
12 / 65

1989 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
13 / 65

1990 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
14 / 65

1990 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
15 / 65

1990 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
16 / 65

1990 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1991 Training Camp Tokyo, Japan
17 / 65

1991 Training Camp
Tokyo, Japan

Las Vegas Raiders
1991 Training Camp Tokyo, Japan
18 / 65

1991 Training Camp
Tokyo, Japan

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
19 / 65

1995 Training Camp
Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
20 / 65

1995 Training Camp
Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
21 / 65

1995 Training Camp
Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1996 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
22 / 65

1996 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1996 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
23 / 65

1996 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
24 / 65

2001 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
25 / 65

2001 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
26 / 65

2001 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2002 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
27 / 65

2002 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2002 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
28 / 65

2002 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2003 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
29 / 65

2003 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2003 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
30 / 65

2003 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2003 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
31 / 65

2003 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
32 / 65

2004 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
33 / 65

2004 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
34 / 65

2004 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
35 / 65

2005 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Houston, Texas
36 / 65

2005 Training Camp
Houston, Texas

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Houston, Texas
37 / 65

2005 Training Camp
Houston, Texas

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2006 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
38 / 65

2006 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2006 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
39 / 65

2006 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2007 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
40 / 65

2007 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2007 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
41 / 65

2007 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2010 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
42 / 65

2010 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2010 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
43 / 65

2010 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2010 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
44 / 65

2010 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2011 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
45 / 65

2011 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2011 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
46 / 65

2011 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2011 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
47 / 65

2011 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2012 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
48 / 65

2012 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2012 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
49 / 65

2012 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2013 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
50 / 65

2013 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2013 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
51 / 65

2013 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2014 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
52 / 65

2014 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2014 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
53 / 65

2014 Training Camp
Oxnard, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2015 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
54 / 65

2015 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2015 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
55 / 65

2015 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2016 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
56 / 65

2016 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2016 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
57 / 65

2016 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2016 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
58 / 65

2016 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2017 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
59 / 65

2017 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2018 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
60 / 65

2018 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2018 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
61 / 65

2018 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2019 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
62 / 65

2019 Training Camp
Napa, Calif.

James Plain/Las Vegas Raiders
2020 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
63 / 65

2020 Training Camp
Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
64 / 65

2021 Training Camp
Henderson, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
65 / 65

2022 Training Camp
Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 under-the-radar storylines for Raiders 2026 Training Camp

Paul Gutierrez dials in on three special teams storylines to know before camp starts.

news

Raiders announce open practice schedule for 2026 Training Camp

As the Raiders prepare for the 2026 season, the team will host five open training camp practices – four at Intermountain Health Performance Center and one at Allegiant Stadium.

news

'You knew when the Raiders were in town': The Raiders Training Camp legacy began at a Santa Rosa hotel they shaped into their own

The story behind the Raiders' first Training Camp location under Al Davis – the El Rancho Tropicana hotel.

news

Edwards: 3 Raiders to watch in 2025 preseason finale

A look at three players as the team prepares for the preseason contest against Arizona Cardinals.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/21: Raiders hold final practice before preseason finale

Observations from Thursday's practice before the team travels to Arizona.

news

Gutierrez: 2 Raiders hopefuls carry Silver and Black DNA, but it's their grit, not genetics that matter

When it comes to Qadir Ismail and Shedrick Jackson, the term "unc" takes on a Silver and Black hue for the two decidedly green pass catchers, both of whom signed with the Raiders this offseason.

news

Q&A with Cam Miller on dealing with adversity and first NFL preseason

Raiders.com wraps up its Q&A series with the 2025 draft class with an exclusive interview with quarterback Cam Miller.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/19: Kyu Blu Kelly making a push for role in secondary

Cornerback, defensive line and running back units continue to be wide open competitions.

news

Q&A with Cody Lindenberg, former Golden Gophers linebacker and avid fisherman

Raiders.com talks with linebacker Cody Lindenberg, the team's seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

news

Gutierrez: With a lack of true first-team battles, Raiders and Niners still find quality work

"We come here to play good football and get better. And I think both sides did a great job of showing that."

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/14: Jakobi Meyers, Maxx Crosby set the tone in joint practice with 49ers

A look at the jam-packed practice between the Silver and Black and San Francisco 49ers.

Latest Content

news

2026 Training Camp Preview: What to know before Raiders camp begins

Jul 24, 2026

Everything you need to know before camp begins.

gallery

Photos: Rookies and select veterans arrive for training camp

Jul 23, 2026

Take an exclusive look outside Intermountain Heath Performance Center as coaches, rookies and select veterans arrive for 2026 Training Camp.

video

Watch: Go time | Maxx Crosby, JPJ and rookies arrive for 2026 Training Camp

Jul 23, 2026

Watch as rookies, select veterans and coaches arrive for 2026 Training Camp.

news

Raiders sign entirety of 2026 draft class

Jul 23, 2026

All 10 players in the Raiders' 2026 draft class have officially put pen to paper.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick QB Fernando Mendoza

Jul 23, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback spent his final college season at Indiana (2025) after three years at California (2022-24), appearing in 36 career games with 35 starts and completing 691-of-1,008 passing attempts for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Special teams going through a rehaul

Jul 23, 2026

An active competition for starting kicker and long snapper will play out in training camp.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders special teams for 2026 in photos

Jul 23, 2026

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders special teams heading into 2026 Training Camp.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jermod McCoy

Jul 22, 2026

McCoy played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his collegiate career.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Competition and athleticism take center stage among defensive backs

Jul 21, 2026

The Silver and Black heavily invested into their secondary this offseason through four draft picks and a former All-Pro acquisition.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders defensive backs for 2026 in photos

Jul 21, 2026

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs heading into 2026 Training Camp.

news

Bandero Premium Tequila joins Raider Nation as the Official Tequila Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Jul 20, 2026

Bandero Tequila will enhance the fan experience through a series of premium brand integrations, including a signature cocktail featured throughout Allegiant Stadium.

news

Brock Bowers ranked No. 60 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Jul 20, 2026

The Raiders Pro Bowl tight end earned a spot on the annual list for a second consecutive year.

View All
Advertising