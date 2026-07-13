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Raiders announce open practice schedule for 2026 Training Camp

Jul 13, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Raiders football is almost back!

As the Raiders prepare for the 2026 season, the team will host five open training camp practices – four at Intermountain Health Performance Center and one at Allegiant Stadium.

Admission to all practices held at Intermountain Health Performance Center is free, but tickets are required.

Tickets for Allegiant Stadium open practice are $5 and 100% of proceeds go to the Raiders Foundation, which supports military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives and youth development efforts.

A limited number of tickets will be available online beginning Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m. PT. Due to a limited capacity at Intermountain Health Performance Center, tickets are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Raiders 2026 Open Training Camp Practice Schedule

DateTimeLocation
Sunday, Aug. 27:30 a.m.Intermountain Health Performance Center
Monday, Aug. 37:30 a.m.Intermountain Health Performance Center
Friday, Aug. 77:30 a.m.Intermountain Health Performance Center
Saturday, Aug. 87:30 a.m.Intermountain Health Performance Center
Tuesday, Aug. 116:00 p.m.Allegiant Stadium

Through the Years: Raiders Training Camp

As the Silver and Black get ready for 2026 training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.

1960 Training Camp Santa Cruz, Calif.
1 / 54

1960 Training Camp

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Albert Kayo Harris and Associates/Las Vegas Raiders
1960 Training Camp Santa Cruz, Calif.
2 / 54

1960 Training Camp

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
1963 Training Camp Santa Rosa, Calif.
3 / 54

1963 Training Camp

Santa Rosa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp San Mateo, Calif.
4 / 54

1978 Training Camp

San Mateo, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp San Mateo, Calif.
5 / 54

1978 Training Camp

San Mateo, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp San Mateo, Calif.
6 / 54

1978 Training Camp

San Mateo, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1986 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
7 / 54

1986 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
8 / 54

1987 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
9 / 54

1987 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
10 / 54

1987 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
11 / 54

1989 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
12 / 54

1989 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
13 / 54

1989 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
14 / 54

1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
15 / 54

1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
16 / 54

1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
17 / 54

1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1991 Training Camp Tokyo, Japan.
18 / 54

1991 Training Camp

Tokyo, Japan.

Las Vegas Raiders
1991 Training Camp Tokyo, Japan.
19 / 54

1991 Training Camp

Tokyo, Japan.

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
20 / 54

1995 Training Camp

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
21 / 54

1995 Training Camp

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
22 / 54

1995 Training Camp

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1996 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
23 / 54

1996 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1996 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
24 / 54

1996 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
25 / 54

2001 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
26 / 54

2001 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
27 / 54

2001 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2002 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
28 / 54

2002 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2003 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
29 / 54

2003 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
30 / 54

2004 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
31 / 54

2004 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
32 / 54

2005 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Houston, Texas
33 / 54

2005 Training Camp

Houston, Texas

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2006 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
34 / 54

2006 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2007 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
35 / 54

2007 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2010 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
36 / 54

2010 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2011 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
37 / 54

2011 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2012 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
38 / 54

2012 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2013 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
39 / 54

2013 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2014 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
40 / 54

2014 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2014 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
41 / 54

2014 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2015 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
42 / 54

2015 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2016 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
43 / 54

2016 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2017 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
44 / 54

2017 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2018 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
45 / 54

2018 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2019 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
46 / 54

2019 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2020 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
47 / 54

2020 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
48 / 54

2021 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Training Camp Thousand Oaks, Calif.
49 / 54

2021 Training Camp

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
50 / 54

2022 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2023 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
51 / 54

2023 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Training Camp Costa Mesa, Calif.
52 / 54

2024 Training Camp

Costa Mesa, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
53 / 54

2024 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2025 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
54 / 54

2025 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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