Raiders announce open practice schedule for 2026 Training Camp

Raiders football is almost back!
As the Raiders prepare for the 2026 season, the team will host five open training camp practices – four at Intermountain Health Performance Center and one at Allegiant Stadium.
Admission to all practices held at Intermountain Health Performance Center is free, but tickets are required.
Tickets for Allegiant Stadium open practice are $5 and 100% of proceeds go to the Raiders Foundation, which supports military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives and youth development efforts.
A limited number of tickets will be available online beginning Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m. PT. Due to a limited capacity at Intermountain Health Performance Center, tickets are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Raiders 2026 Open Training Camp Practice Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|7:30 a.m.
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Monday, Aug. 3
|7:30 a.m.
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Friday, Aug. 7
|7:30 a.m.
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|7:30 a.m.
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
|6:00 p.m.
|Allegiant Stadium
As the Silver and Black get ready for 2026 training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.