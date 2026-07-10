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Raiders announce 2026 home game themes

Jul 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Raiders' 2026 season is almost here! As fans count down the days to games at Allegiant Stadium, the team has unveiled its slate of home game themes for an early look at what the Silver and Black atmosphere will feel like this fall.

Preseason Week 1, Aug. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals – Play Football

Through the NFL's Play Football initiative, the Raiders spotlight football at all levels, celebrating youth, high school and flag football, and encouraging the next generation to get involved and get active. Plus, the Raiderettes and Junior Raiderettes will perform a special routine. The signature Junior Raiderettes program, held annually during the preseason, allows 200 aspiring young dancers to fulfill their dream of performing on the field with the Raiderettes.

Preseason Week 3, Aug. 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers – Alumni Reunion/Play Football

Alumni from all 65+ years of Raiders football come together for the team's annual Alumni Reunion to celebrate the forever bond that comes from playing for the Silver and Black, with a special highlight on the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl XI Championship Team. Once A Raider, Always a Raider.

Week 1, Sept. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins – Home Opener

Kick off the season at Allegiant Stadium and pack the stands as we celebrate what it means to be part of Raider Nation. Also, be sure to show up early for the Modelo Tailgate Zone - FREE Entry to enjoy activations, food trucks, photo ops, music and more!

Week 4, Oct. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Viva Los Raiders

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Raiders celebrate the passionate connection of the Hispanic community with the Silver and Black as well as the contributions of Hispanic players, coaches, staff and fans.

Week 6, Oct. 18 vs. Buffalo Bills – Crucial Catch

Join the Raiders in supporting the league-wide "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative which aims to fight all types of cancer through early detection and risk reduction, while honoring cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer.

Week 10, Nov. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks – Salute to Service

Through Salute to Service, the Raiders and the NFL are committed to honoring the contributions of the military not just in Las Vegas, but those who are serving or have served around the world.

Week 14, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Walter Payton Man of the Year/My Cause My Cleats

Celebrate the Raiders' club winner for the 2026 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game. Additionally, the Raiders will join players around the league in sporting uniquely designed cleats to raise awareness for various nonprofit organizations through the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Week 15, Dec. 20 vs. Denver Broncos – Happy Holidays/Inspire Change

Celebrate the holiday season with the Raiders while also recognizing the NFL's commitment to social justice through Inspire Change, aimed at reducing barriers to opportunities and creating positive changes in local communities.

Week 16, Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans – Raider Nation Appreciation

Close out the season as the Silver and Black thank Raider Nation for their support.

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Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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