Raiders announce 2026 home game themes

Preseason Week 1, Aug. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals – Play Football

Through the NFL's Play Football initiative, the Raiders spotlight football at all levels, celebrating youth, high school and flag football, and encouraging the next generation to get involved and get active. Plus, the Raiderettes and Junior Raiderettes will perform a special routine. The signature Junior Raiderettes program, held annually during the preseason, allows 200 aspiring young dancers to fulfill their dream of performing on the field with the Raiderettes.

Preseason Week 3, Aug. 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers – Alumni Reunion/Play Football

Alumni from all 65+ years of Raiders football come together for the team's annual Alumni Reunion to celebrate the forever bond that comes from playing for the Silver and Black, with a special highlight on the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl XI Championship Team. Once A Raider, Always a Raider.

Week 1, Sept. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins – Home Opener

Kick off the season at Allegiant Stadium and pack the stands as we celebrate what it means to be part of Raider Nation. Also, be sure to show up early for the Modelo Tailgate Zone - FREE Entry to enjoy activations, food trucks, photo ops, music and more!

Week 4, Oct. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Viva Los Raiders

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Raiders celebrate the passionate connection of the Hispanic community with the Silver and Black as well as the contributions of Hispanic players, coaches, staff and fans.

Week 6, Oct. 18 vs. Buffalo Bills – Crucial Catch

Join the Raiders in supporting the league-wide "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative which aims to fight all types of cancer through early detection and risk reduction, while honoring cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer.

Week 10, Nov. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks – Salute to Service

Through Salute to Service, the Raiders and the NFL are committed to honoring the contributions of the military not just in Las Vegas, but those who are serving or have served around the world.

Week 14, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Walter Payton Man of the Year/My Cause My Cleats

Celebrate the Raiders' club winner for the 2026 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game. Additionally, the Raiders will join players around the league in sporting uniquely designed cleats to raise awareness for various nonprofit organizations through the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Week 15, Dec. 20 vs. Denver Broncos – Happy Holidays/Inspire Change

Celebrate the holiday season with the Raiders while also recognizing the NFL's commitment to social justice through Inspire Change, aimed at reducing barriers to opportunities and creating positive changes in local communities.

Week 16, Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans – Raider Nation Appreciation