 Skip to main content
Advertising

2026 Position Breakdown: Ideal blend of veteran leadership and promising talent make up the offensive line

Jul 09, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

26_Position Breakdown_OL_2560x1440

Raiders.com is rolling out its annual position breakdown series, previewing every position group in the lead up to training camp. Next, a look at the big men up front.

What's new

The Las Vegas Raiders swung for the fences in free agency, landing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

The former Ravens' 2022 first-round pick provides a desirable blend of speed, strength and durability. He's only missed two games in his NFL career to date.

"At the end of the day it's my job to get everyone to be on the same page," Linderbaum said in OTAs, "to play at a standard that we set and that we want to play at. And us collectively as a unit, we decide how we want to play."

Spencer Burford is another notable free agent signing, who played in 56 games (38 starts) during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Silver and Black invested a Day 2 draft pick in Trey Zuhn III, a versatile lineman. While now labeled as a guard on the roster, he played both tackle positions and even center throughout five seasons at Texas A&M. Named First-Team All-SEC in 2025, his 96.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest of any offensive lineman in this draft class.

"He's a versatile guy, works hard, takes notes," Kolton Miller said of his initial observations of Zuhn. "He's getting the most out of these days, which is all you can ask as a rookie. The whole process, when you get drafted, you're coming to the party late, you're not as caught up as the rest of the guys. So, to see the focus from him, along with the rest of the rookies, has been great."

The other rookies on the offensive line consist of UDFA signings Kamar Missouri from UTSA, Justin Pickett from Duke, Isaiah Jatta from BYU and Niklas Henning, a Milton, Ontario, native who was also the No. 2 overall pick in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.

Who's returning

Due to injuries and scheme changes, the Raiders shuffled through multiple starting offensive line rotations last season.

Kolton Miller, the team's starting left tackle since being drafted in 2018, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. On the opposite side of the line, DJ Glaze started all 17 games without missing a snap in 2026.

The interior line was in constant flux. Jackson Powers-Johnson suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 10. Jordan Meredith switched between center and the two guard spots before also being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in Week 17.

The mounting injury setbacks allowed for 2025 third-round picks Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant to get playing time down the stretch. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Rogers' 7.7 quarterback pressure percentage allowed was the second-lowest of any offensive lineman on the Raiders.

"He's a guy that keeps working, keeps improving," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said of Rogers. "All those guys in that position, it's a really enjoyable room to be around, because every day they're helping each other, and they really push each other."

Will Putnam and Atonio Mafi also received reps on offense to go along with their special teams duties, getting two starts at center and left guard, respectively.

Tackle Dalton Wagner, a 2023 UDFA signing from Arkansas, appeared in his first NFL game in the Raiders' Week 18 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keep an eye out for...

If there's anything to be learned from the Raiders' 2025 season, it's that depth on the offensive line isn't optional.

Signing Linderbaum should help end the revolving door at the center position, and there's a plethora of capable interior linemen who can compete for starting jobs next to him.

Miller back at full strength should pay dividends for a line that struggled without him. Plus the Silver and Black have three players who could compete for the right tackle position between Glaze, Grant and Zuhn.

"They've been training really hard," offensive line coach Rick Dennison said. "It might be monotonous to do the same drills, the same combinations, but we've got to be sync. The five guys up front, it's really important for everybody to see the same thing. ... They've been grinding away, they've been doing it. They've been working hard. It's a steady climb up and it's just going to take a lot of hard work and they're not afraid of that."

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders offensive line for 2026 in photos

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line heading into 2026 Training Camp.

G Spencer Burford
1 / 16

G Spencer Burford

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T DJ Glaze
2 / 16

T DJ Glaze

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
T Charles Grant
3 / 16

T Charles Grant

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Niklas Henning
4 / 16

T Niklas Henning

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Isaiah Jatta
5 / 16

T Isaiah Jatta

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Tyler Linderbaum
6 / 16

C Tyler Linderbaum

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Atonio Mafi
7 / 16

G Atonio Mafi

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
C/G Jordan Meredith
8 / 16

C/G Jordan Meredith

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
9 / 16

T Kolton Miller

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kamar Missouri
10 / 16

T Kamar Missouri

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Justin Pickett
11 / 16

G Justin Pickett

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson
12 / 16

G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Will Putnam
13 / 16

C Will Putnam

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Caleb Rogers
14 / 16

G Caleb Rogers

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Dalton Wagner
15 / 16

T Dalton Wagner

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Trey Zuhn III
16 / 16

G Trey Zuhn III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer tandem defines tight end room

With a healthy Brock Bowers in 2026, the Raiders tight end room could be one of the best units across the league.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Versatility prioritized in running backs room to aid Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders' 2025 first-rounder looks to build off his rookie season with a revamped backfield.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Youth and speed serve as main themes for wide receiver room

Youth movement takes over the receiving corps with a handful of deep field threats.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Adding Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza makes for intriguing dynamic in the quarterback room

The Raiders gained a veteran leader and top college prospect in the quarterback room.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: Continuity reigns supreme in Raiders special teams trio

Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole and Jacob Bobenmoyer enter their third season together under Tom McMahon.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: Identity of Raiders secondary revealing itself throughout offseason

The Silver and Black value size and speed among their defensive backs and have reconstructed the position group heading into the 2025 season.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: A retooled linebacking corps makes for more experienced position group

The Raiders have a near completely new linebacker room with a lot of added veteran leadership.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: Maxx Crosby leads a defensive line room looking to return back to full strength

The Raiders defensive line is getting a few key players back after injuries hit the room in the 2024 campaign.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: Offensive line a healthy combination of young talent and veteran experience

With the likes of Kolton Miller leading the way, here's a look inside the trenches.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: Brock Bowers looking to build off historic rookie season in tight end room

While Brock Bowers garners a lot of attention, the Raiders' tight end room could be a deep unit on this roster.

news

2025 Position Breakdown: Ashton Jeanty brings lofty expectations to rushing attack

The Raiders' 2025 first-round pick joins a running back room that is looking to bounce back.

Latest Content

news

'You knew when the Raiders were in town': The Raiders Training Camp legacy began at a Santa Rosa hotel they shaped into their own

Jul 10, 2026

The story behind the Raiders' first Training Camp location under Al Davis – the El Rancho Tropicana hotel.

news

Raiders announce 2026 home game themes

Jul 10, 2026

The 2026 season is almost here! Check out the themes for each home game in Allegiant Stadium.

gallery

Through the Years: Raiders Training Camp

Jul 10, 2026

As the Silver and Black get ready for 2026 training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders offensive line for 2026 in photos

Jul 09, 2026

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line heading into 2026 Training Camp.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Ideal blend of veteran leadership and promising talent make up the offensive line

Jul 09, 2026

Raiders added a top free agent in Tyler Linderbaum to anchor the offensive line.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes Summer Camp | Camp D

Jul 08, 2026

The Raiderettes hosted their third camp of the summer with dancers ages 10-12 presented by Intermountain Health.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer tandem defines tight end room

Jul 07, 2026

With a healthy Brock Bowers in 2026, the Raiders tight end room could be one of the best units across the league.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders tight ends for 2026 in photos

Jul 07, 2026

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders tight ends heading into 2026 Training Camp.

news

Key dates for the 2026 NFL season

Jul 07, 2026

Take a look at some of the important dates to know ahead of the 2026 season.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes Summer Camp | Camp C

Jul 06, 2026

The Raiderettes hosted their third camp of the summer with dancers ages 7-9 presented by Intermountain Health.

gallery

Photos: Raiders play in Battle For Vegas charity softball game

Jul 06, 2026

Team Brock Bowers faced off against Team Reilly Smith in the 7th annual Battle For Vegas charity softball game.

news

AFC West Roundup: Taking stock of the division before training camp

Jul 06, 2026

As teams prepare to report for training camp, take a look at the latest storylines shaping the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers.

View All
Advertising