2026 Position Breakdown: Ideal blend of veteran leadership and promising talent make up the offensive line

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The Las Vegas Raiders swung for the fences in free agency, landing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

The former Ravens' 2022 first-round pick provides a desirable blend of speed, strength and durability. He's only missed two games in his NFL career to date.

"At the end of the day it's my job to get everyone to be on the same page," Linderbaum said in OTAs, "to play at a standard that we set and that we want to play at. And us collectively as a unit, we decide how we want to play."

Spencer Burford is another notable free agent signing, who played in 56 games (38 starts) during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Silver and Black invested a Day 2 draft pick in Trey Zuhn III, a versatile lineman. While now labeled as a guard on the roster, he played both tackle positions and even center throughout five seasons at Texas A&M. Named First-Team All-SEC in 2025, his 96.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest of any offensive lineman in this draft class.

"He's a versatile guy, works hard, takes notes," Kolton Miller said of his initial observations of Zuhn. "He's getting the most out of these days, which is all you can ask as a rookie. The whole process, when you get drafted, you're coming to the party late, you're not as caught up as the rest of the guys. So, to see the focus from him, along with the rest of the rookies, has been great."