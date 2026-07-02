2026 Position Breakdown: Versatility prioritized in running backs room to aid Ashton Jeanty

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While Jeanty is still expected to be the lead back, pairing him with Washington could make for quite the tandem. The fourth-rounder has a great opportunity to earn a substantial amount of carries in training camp.

"I think he's going to be a great player for us," Jeanty said of Washington during OTAs. "I like how he's coming to work and just putting his head down and trying to get better each and every single day. So, just super excited to have him in the room."

While the remaining three rushers will compete for additional reps, Laube could continue playing a huge role on special teams.