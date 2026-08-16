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Training Camp Notebook 8/16: Versatility continues to shine through in Raiders offense

Aug 16, 2026 at 12:40 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

On Sunday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders put the pads back on for the first time since their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was a chippy practice with a high level of intensity in preparation for their joint practice with the Houston Texans this coming Tuesday. Several players continued to build off their momentum from Thursday's game on the practice field.

Here are some notes and quotes from Sunday's practice.

Defensive showing

Close, but no cigar for the Raiders defense on turnovers.

The defensive line batted down two passes from Kirk Cousins at the line of scrimmage during team period, thanks to Malcolm Koonce and Jonah Laulu.

The defense almost came away with two interceptions, the first almost in the hands of linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the middle of the field but he didn't come down with it. The second almost INT was Decamerion Richardson playing sticky coverage down the field on Jalen Nailor, but he lost the ball out of grasp as he was rolling to the ground.

The immediate impact of Folorunso Fatukasi one day after signing to the Raiders is worth noting. The nine-year veteran, who most recently played for the Texans, consistently wreaked havoc in the run game Sunday morning. The 6-foot-4, 318-pounder has a career 28 tackles for loss.

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Mendoza continues making strides, grows chemistry with Benson

The trust Fernando Mendoza has in his preparation and arm is becoming more apparent.

After going 10-of-16 for 97 yards and a touchdown Thursday, he continued to push the ball down the field in practice Sunday. This resulted in big chunk plays in the middle of the field to Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., Jack Bech and two in particular to rookie Malik Benson. This included Benson making arguably the catch of the day when high pointing a ball over Hezekiah Masses on a go-route.

"Time on task helps everybody gets better, that's got to keep getting better," Klint Kubiak said of Mendoza and Benson's connection. "Malik has jumped in there with the ones at times as well, and he's earned those reps, but he's got to stay humble and stay hungry."

It wasn't a perfect day of practice for the rookie quarterback though, as he had a mishandled snap at the line of scrimmage along with the near interception to Eichenberg previously mentioned. Nevertheless, the No. 1 pick's progress from the start of camp to now has been noticeable.

"I just want him to keep getting better," Kubiak said. "Him, Aidan [O'Connell], Kirk [Cousins], all those guys, just keep improving. There's not one thing we're looking for, there's a million things. But we got to get them focused and on the details of each play and take it one rep at a time, down to down. And if he has that mentality, as well as the other guys, they will continue to improve."

Fullback helping create offensive identity

Fullback Connor Heyward saw 13 snaps in the Raiders' preseason contest, and good things seemed to happen when he was on the field – whether it was paving the way for Ashton Jeanty or pass protection on a third-down conversion to Michael Mayer.

"Throw the ball, run the ball, stretch the defense horizontally and vertically,"  Heyward saud when asked what dimension he brings to the offense. "But that's Coach [Kubiak] and his scheme. It's not just myself, it's just the scheme and buying in honestly. You guys saw that on the first drive and you guys saw that glimpse throughout the game, but we just got to ultimately put it together."

The same could be said for Sunday's practice, as Heyward's role helps the Raiders offense stay unpredictable. He sealed a block on Maxx Crosby which led to a Kirk Cousins completion. His run blocking was also imperative in a few big gains for Jeanty and Dylan Laube.

"Pat [Gurd] and Connor are just two studs," Laube said of the team's two fullbacks. "They make the play happen. This is now my first time playing in an offense with a fullback, so it's definitely cool to have. ... They basically make the hole and I just follow."

UDFA receiver trending upwards

Rookie UDFA Chase Robertshad a 12-yard catch for a first down against the Cardinals, and earned added reps in practice.

Roberts started the day off with a touchdown grab over Taron Johnson in 1-on-1 drills. Later during team period, he caught two big receptions from Aidan O'Connell. The former BYU receiver led the Cougars in receiving touchdowns (six) his senior season.

"He's had a solid camp. He's improving," Kubiak said. "I can't say enough good things about Coach [Zach] Azzanni, the way he develops those guys."

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Cardinals

View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders punt unit during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders punt unit during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96), linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96), linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56), tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) celebrate a 6-yard touchdown pass completion during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56), tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) celebrate a 6-yard touchdown pass completion during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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