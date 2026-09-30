Bucky's Breakdown: How the return of Brock Bowers raises the Raiders' ceiling

If Brock Bowers' spectacular 2026 debut is a snapshot of how Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will feature the All-Pro tight end as the No. 1 option in the passing game, the rest of the league will have a tough time preventing No. 89 from surpassing the 100-catch mark by season's end.
While we expect Bowers to post ridiculous numbers as the Raiders' most dynamic pass catcher, the way Kubiak set him up for success will make defensive coordinators scream as they prepare their game plans. Instead of utilizing Bowers as a traditional tight end who routinely aligns attached to an offensive in a traditional formation, the Raiders moved the 6-foot-3, 243-pounder around like a quasi-receiver in run-heavy personnel packages.
Tapping into his exceptional route-running and ball skills, the Raiders mostly put him in the slot or out wide to create and exploit perimeter mismatches. This continues a trend from his first two seasons in the NFL, where he aligned detached from the formation on 55.8% of his snaps, per Next Gen Stats, amassing 1,284 of his 1,874 receiving yards from the slot or out wide during that span.
Against the New Orleans Saints, Kubiak expanded on the concept by moving Bowers around the formation in their "11" (RB, TE, and 3 WRs), "12" (RB, 2 TEs and 2 WRs), "13" (RB, 3 TEs and WR), and "22" (2 RB, 2 TE and WR) personnel groupings to create bad matchups across the board. With the All-Pro featured as a wide receiver in some of those packages, the Saints had to choose between assigning an undersized defensive back or a lumbering linebacker to shadow No. 89.
Either way, the matchup favored the All-Pro, leading to a 10-catch, 116-yard effort that also included a touchdown on 13 targets. The efficient performance set the table for an offense that operated like a well-oiled machine, with Kirk Cousins playing "pitch-and-catch" with an unstoppable playmaker on the perimeter. It also showcased Kubiak's ability to maximize his star's big-play potential through innovative game plans and play designs.
Although future opponents will not be surprised by the Raiders' clever tactics to unlock their No. 1 playmaker in the passing game, Kubiak's versatile scheme and chessboard brilliance will ensure No. 89 continues to dominate.
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.