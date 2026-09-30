Bucky's Breakdown: How the return of Brock Bowers raises the Raiders' ceiling

If Brock Bowers' spectacular 2026 debut is a snapshot of how Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will feature the All-Pro tight end as the No. 1 option in the passing game, the rest of the league will have a tough time preventing No. 89 from surpassing the 100-catch mark by season's end.

While we expect Bowers to post ridiculous numbers as the Raiders' most dynamic pass catcher, the way Kubiak set him up for success will make defensive coordinators scream as they prepare their game plans. Instead of utilizing Bowers as a traditional tight end who routinely aligns attached to an offensive in a traditional formation, the Raiders moved the 6-foot-3, 243-pounder around like a quasi-receiver in run-heavy personnel packages.