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Bucky's Breakdown: How the return of Brock Bowers raises the Raiders' ceiling

Sep 30, 2026 at 10:09 AM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

If Brock Bowers' spectacular 2026 debut is a snapshot of how Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will feature the All-Pro tight end as the No. 1 option in the passing game, the rest of the league will have a tough time preventing No. 89 from surpassing the 100-catch mark by season's end.

While we expect Bowers to post ridiculous numbers as the Raiders' most dynamic pass catcher, the way Kubiak set him up for success will make defensive coordinators scream as they prepare their game plans. Instead of utilizing Bowers as a traditional tight end who routinely aligns attached to an offensive in a traditional formation, the Raiders moved the 6-foot-3, 243-pounder around like a quasi-receiver in run-heavy personnel packages.

Tapping into his exceptional route-running and ball skills, the Raiders mostly put him in the slot or out wide to create and exploit perimeter mismatches. This continues a trend from his first two seasons in the NFL, where he aligned detached from the formation on 55.8% of his snaps, per Next Gen Stats, amassing 1,284 of his 1,874 receiving yards from the slot or out wide during that span.

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Against the New Orleans Saints, Kubiak expanded on the concept by moving Bowers around the formation in their "11" (RB, TE, and 3 WRs), "12" (RB, 2 TEs and 2 WRs), "13" (RB, 3 TEs and WR), and "22" (2 RB, 2 TE and WR) personnel groupings to create bad matchups across the board. With the All-Pro featured as a wide receiver in some of those packages, the Saints had to choose between assigning an undersized defensive back or a lumbering linebacker to shadow No. 89.

Either way, the matchup favored the All-Pro, leading to a 10-catch, 116-yard effort that also included a touchdown on 13 targets. The efficient performance set the table for an offense that operated like a well-oiled machine, with Kirk Cousins playing "pitch-and-catch" with an unstoppable playmaker on the perimeter. It also showcased Kubiak's ability to maximize his star's big-play potential through innovative game plans and play designs.

Although future opponents will not be surprised by the Raiders' clever tactics to unlock their No. 1 playmaker in the passing game, Kubiak's versatile scheme and chessboard brilliance will ensure No. 89 continues to dominate.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Saints | Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at the stadium.
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Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers' (89) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the wide receivers huddle before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the wide receivers huddle before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) with a fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) with a fan before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) signing autographs before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders returners in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) huddles with the team before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) walks down the tunnel with teammates before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) walks down the tunnel with teammates before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), punter AJ Cole (6) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and safety Tristin McCollum (27) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and safety Tristin McCollum (27) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 41-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 41-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) blocks a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) blocks a PAT attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) blocks during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 37-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 37-yard field goal attempt during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (89) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) lines up before the kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) lines up before the kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
150 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
152 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
154 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
155 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
157 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
159 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates making a first down during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
160 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
161 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
162 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
163 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
164 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
165 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
166 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes for a 36-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
167 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
168 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
169 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
170 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
171 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
173 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
174 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
175 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
176 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
177 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
178 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
179 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
180 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
181 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
182 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with teammates after a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with teammates after a 4-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after making an interception during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
198 / 226

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after a fumble recovery during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak celebrates in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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