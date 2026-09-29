Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Gilberto Marquez, renowned hat craftsman inspired by Mexican culture

He returned to the States with eight hats in hand. Through trial and error and the limited knowledge he retained from the store owner, Marquez took the hats completely apart and sewed them back together repetitively. He did this until he mastered hat making.

Over time, he learned how to customize both lowrider and wide-brimmed Cowboy hats, and also ventured into sombreros and artisanal hats. With continued confidence in his art, he launched Marquez Clásico.

He started the full-time customized hat company alongside his wife, Cinthya, who runs the day-by-day operations. She also helps Gilbert in designing the hats and specializes in pyrography, a freehand art style using heated tools.

As the two tirelessly made hats out of their garage, they landed their big break when they received a call from Madonna, one of the top-selling female artists of all time.

"Her personal stylist hit us up and asked us for six pieces immediately," Marquez said. "She needed them right away and we just started making them. And once I got that, that was kind of the domino effect and then we started getting a lot of exposure on social media."

The proclaimed domino effect led to them moving from their garage to a downtown Los Angeles storefront. Marquez Clásico now has 235,000 Instagram followers and has customized hats for the likes of Diplo, Ronaldo "Lazy Boy" Rodríguez, El Potro de Sinaloa and Lupita Infante.