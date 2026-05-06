Raiders' legacy well‑represented as Hispanic Football Hall of Fame inducts first class

Plunkett's message resonated loudly with a fellow Hispanic Hall inductee.

Ron Rivera, the former coach of the Panthers and Washington, referred to Plunkett as the "Comeback Kid" and advocated for him to gain inclusion into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rivera also lauded Flores and fellow Canton enshrinee Anthony Muñoz.

"These are men that I wanted to emulate," Rivera said. "These are men I wanted to be like. They set the tone, the tempo. They set the standard of what it meant to be a Hispanic football player."

As one of nine selectors for the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame, helping choose this inaugural class was more than an honor as the other two enshrinees were the late Tom Fears and the late Steve Van Buren.

I can't wait to start compiling a list for next year's class (Joe Kapp? Tony Gonzalez? Jeff Garcia? Max Montoya?). But not before acknowledging Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto being named the Hispanic pro player of the year and Ryan Estrada, a running back at El Dorado High School in El Paso, Texas, as the Hispanic high school player of the year.

Plus, Muñoz said he took a special pride in being a role model.

"I wanted to make sure that I was a good example for not only the youth, but the Hispanic youth," he said.

"I want to take the platform that we have not only teaching football, but teaching character, integrity, respect."

Muñoz and Rivera are both founding board members of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame, and Rivera took the gathering to church…figuratively and financially.

"The Hispanic community represents 19% of today's $160 billion of today's sports economy," he said. "Hispanics spend 15% more than non-Hispanics on ticketing, streaming, TV packages, digital media and merchandise. And looking forward, our community represents $1 out of every $3 in the U.S. sports economy, as it's estimated to grow to $300 billion by 2035. That's the power the Hispanic community has on sports."

So why establish such a Hall and such annual awards program now?

"We're doing this as a representation of who we are as a community," Rivera said. "We're just not fans; we're athletes. We're performers. We support our players. We support our athletes. That's why we're doing this.