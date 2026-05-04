Raiders sign WR Jonathan Brady

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed undrafted free agent WR Jonathan Brady, the club announced Monday.

The 5-10, 183-pound wide receiver joins the Las Vegas Raiders after four seasons in the collegiate ranks, playing two seasons at New Mexico State (2022-23) before transferring to Cal in 2024 and finally to Indiana where he played his senior season in 2025, helping the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and a College Football Playoff National Championship.

Last season (2025), Brady saw most of his action as the Hoosiers' primary punt returner, notching 347 yards and one touchdown on 21 punt returns (16.5 avg.), while also adding 14 catches for 115 yards (8.2 avg.) and three touchdowns on offense. His 16.5 yards per punt return average finished sixth in the FBS in 2025.

Brady played in 57 games over his college career, totaling 112 receptions for 1,432 yards (12.8 avg.) and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also added 24 rushes for 150 yards (6.3 avg.) and one rushing touchdown. On special teams, Brady recorded 32 punt returns for 440 yards (13.8 avg.) and one touchdown as well as 16 kickoff returns for 317 yards (19.8 avg.).

Brady returns to his hometown in Las Vegas, where he played football at Bishop Gorman High School, helping the Gaels to a 30-2 record over three seasons of football and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A state title as a senior in 2021.