Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Hezekiah Masses

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick (175th overall) CB Hezekiah Masses, the club announced Thursday.

The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback played three seasons at Florida International (2022-24), before transferring to California for his senior season (2025). Played in 49 games over his college career, totaling 152 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Masses started all 13 games at Cal in 2025 and finished the season with 47 tackles (30 solo), one tackle for loss, five interceptions and 13 passes defensed, earning Second Team All-America honors by Walter Camp, Associated Press and AFCA as well as a First Team All-ACC selection. His 13 passes defensed last season ranked tied for second in the nation, and his 1.38 passes defensed per game average was also tied for the best mark in the FBS. His five interceptions in 2025 led the Golden Bears defense and ranked tied for seventh in the nation. Masses was one of two FBS players to record 10+ passes defensed and 5+ interceptions in 2025, joining Josh Moten (Southern Miss).

Before transferring to Cal, Masses played in 36 games at Florida International, totaling 105 total tackles (74 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries with the Panthers.