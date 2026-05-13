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Raiders sign DT Benito Jones

May 13, 2026 at 02:15 PM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Benito Jones, the club announced Wednesday.

Jones enters his sixth NFL season and joins the Raiders after spending the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2024-25). He originally entered the league with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2022-23).

The 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive lineman has totaled 83 tackles (37 solo), 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and three passes defensed over his career. Last season, Jones appeared in 14 games with eight starts and recorded 15 tackles (six), 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

He played collegiately at Ole Miss from 2016-19, appearing in 48 games with 36 starts and totaling 132 tackles (66), 10.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived/injured DT Brodric Martin.

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