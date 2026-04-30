Raiders sign sixth-round pick WR Malik Benson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick (195th overall) WR Malik Benson, the club announced Thursday.

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2021-22) before transferring to Alabama (2023) for one season, Florida State for one season (2024) and then to Oregon for his final season (2025). Benson played in 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards (14.7 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns.

Last season (2025), Benson played in all 15 games (nine starts) and Oregon and finished as the Ducks' leading receiver, posting a career-high 43 receptions for 716 yards (16.7 avg.) and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention. He also broke out as a returner, recording nine punt returns for 161 yards (17.9 avg.) and one touchdown.

Benson pulled in five receptions of 40+ yards in 2025, a mark that led Oregon and ranked tied for third in the Big Ten. His 16.7 yards per reception average last season also ranked fourth in the Big Ten. Benson recorded at least one reception in 14 of 15 games, including four games with 5+ receptions and totaled 50+ receiving yards in seven games, including five of the final six games.

Before his time at Oregon, Benson started all 12 games at wide receiver for Florida State in 2024, catching 25 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown, ranking second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

Benson's first FBS experience came at Alabama in 2023, where he played in all 14 games for the Crimson Tide (six starts), catching 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Benson started at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kan., where he played two seasons (2021-22) and broke the school record with 2,152 receiving yards over two seasons and ranked second in program history with 21 receiving touchdowns. In 2021, Benson earned first-team NJCAA DI All-America honors after 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, breaking the program's single-season receiving yards record that stood since 1970 and making him the top ranked junior college recruit in the class of 2023.