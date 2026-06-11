Klint Kubiak says Raiders' next step is sustaining momentum following productive offseason program

You can ruin an offseason with 40 days away.
That was the message Klint Kubiak gave his team Thursday as they wrapped up mandatory minicamp.
There's no denying the strides being made with high competition at multiple position groups, players becoming familiar with the new scheme and the 2026 draft class seeing a lot of reps.
But that progress can be undone far quicker than it was made.
"If you go post up on the couch, all that work is for naught," Kubiak said. "So, 40 days away, you've got to be really self-motivated, and we're not going to be with them every day, but we'll be in contact with them.
"If you don't have self-motivated guys, you have no idea what's coming once they come into training camp," he added. "So, I feel really confident that we have a self-motivated group."
Kubiak placed an emphasis on efficiency throughout this offseason. By multiple accounts from players and coaches, the Raiders head coach has led with an "all ball" mentality.
"I just think football matters to him," Kirk Cousins said. "There's an intensity there, there's an attention to detail, there's an urgency. ... It's certainly not a laid-back atmosphere, I'll just say that, and I think that's a positive."
Kubiak made his expectations clear: urgency must carry over into the fall. The Raiders have every reason to adopt that mindset, considering their head coach won a Super Bowl five months ago.
"I think it's our job as coaches to set expectations and to give a detailed plan and to see the players execute it and not walking past a mistake," Kubiak said. "If it's not done right, do it again until you get it right because on Sunday, everybody's jobs are on the line, and we're counting on everybody, coaches and players.
"It's just important that we're all held accountable. We know what the standard is, and we go execute the plan."
While Kubiak wants that sense of urgency to remain during the team's break, he acknowledged the pause is necessary. He expects his players and coaches to spend as much time as they can with their families but to focus on recharging and keeping their bodies in condition before reporting back in July.
Because the real work has yet to begin.
"We're an improved team," he said. "Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become? We'll find out come training camp when we put pads on."
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold their second day of mandatory minicamp.