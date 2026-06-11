Klint Kubiak says Raiders' next step is sustaining momentum following productive offseason program

Kubiak made his expectations clear: urgency must carry over into the fall. The Raiders have every reason to adopt that mindset, considering their head coach won a Super Bowl five months ago.

"I think it's our job as coaches to set expectations and to give a detailed plan and to see the players execute it and not walking past a mistake," Kubiak said. "If it's not done right, do it again until you get it right because on Sunday, everybody's jobs are on the line, and we're counting on everybody, coaches and players.

"It's just important that we're all held accountable. We know what the standard is, and we go execute the plan."

While Kubiak wants that sense of urgency to remain during the team's break, he acknowledged the pause is necessary. He expects his players and coaches to spend as much time as they can with their families but to focus on recharging and keeping their bodies in condition before reporting back in July.

Because the real work has yet to begin.