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Klint Kubiak says Raiders' next step is sustaining momentum following productive offseason program

Jun 11, 2026 at 11:52 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

You can ruin an offseason with 40 days away.

That was the message Klint Kubiak gave his team Thursday as they wrapped up mandatory minicamp.

There's no denying the strides being made with high competition at multiple position groups, players becoming familiar with the new scheme and the 2026 draft class seeing a lot of reps.

But that progress can be undone far quicker than it was made.

"If you go post up on the couch, all that work is for naught," Kubiak said. "So, 40 days away, you've got to be really self-motivated, and we're not going to be with them every day, but we'll be in contact with them.

"If you don't have self-motivated guys, you have no idea what's coming once they come into training camp," he added. "So, I feel really confident that we have a self-motivated group."

Kubiak placed an emphasis on efficiency throughout this offseason. By multiple accounts from players and coaches, the Raiders head coach has led with an "all ball" mentality.

"I just think football matters to him," Kirk Cousins said. "There's an intensity there, there's an attention to detail, there's an urgency. ... It's certainly not a laid-back atmosphere, I'll just say that, and I think that's a positive."

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Kubiak made his expectations clear: urgency must carry over into the fall. The Raiders have every reason to adopt that mindset, considering their head coach won a Super Bowl five months ago.

"I think it's our job as coaches to set expectations and to give a detailed plan and to see the players execute it and not walking past a mistake," Kubiak said. "If it's not done right, do it again until you get it right because on Sunday, everybody's jobs are on the line, and we're counting on everybody, coaches and players.

"It's just important that we're all held accountable. We know what the standard is, and we go execute the plan."

While Kubiak wants that sense of urgency to remain during the team's break, he acknowledged the pause is necessary. He expects his players and coaches to spend as much time as they can with their families but to focus on recharging and keeping their bodies in condition before reporting back in July.

Because the real work has yet to begin.

"We're an improved team," he said. "Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become? We'll find out come training camp when we put pads on."

Photos: 2026 Minicamp | Day 2

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold their second day of mandatory minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A football on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94), cornerback Greedy Vance (22), linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94), cornerback Greedy Vance (22), linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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