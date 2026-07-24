Fernando Mendoza enters first training camp ready to learn, listen and lean into the grind

As Mendoza reiterated, the Raiders QBs are actually hoping for the best for each other entering camp.

"'Hey, I saw this,' or, 'Hey, I saw that,'" he said, referencing talk amongst the signal callers. "Competing with each other and growing with each other."

And therein lies the key.

Remember, a week before the Raiders signed Cousins in free agency and more than three weeks before drafting Mendoza, new coach Klint Kubiak said, in a perfect word, a rookie doesn't start from Day 1. Rather, he learns at the knee of an accomplished vet.

Well…

"It just takes," Mendoza said, "it's all these different perspectives of how people have done things in previous offenses - how they attack learning the playbook, the play calls - there's just so many different intricacies with an offense. As a quarterback you need to be, essentially, all-knowing of the offense for your teammates to have confidence in you when you step out on that field. I have such great resources of information, whether it be the coaches, my teammates, especially in the quarterback room.

"It's basically all in the palm of my hand and I just need to take advantage of it."

Like he did against Auburn in 2024 against one of his future Raiders draft classmates.

Mendoza, then at Cal, went on the road to beat Keyron Crawford's Tigers, 21-14.

"Yeah," Crawford laughed, "he was dotting us up."

To the tune of 233 passing yards and two touchdowns without an interception while completing 25-of-36 attempts.

Two years later, is Mendoza the same guy?

Crawford did not hesitate.

"He's definitely the same guy, yeah, but he's also 10 times better," Crawford said.

"He's tremendous, well-spoken and he definitely brings everything to the table. Not too many people see the same Fernando as they see on TV. Like, when they see him on TV and they see him on interviews and everything else, he's nice. But in between those lines, Fernando is definitely a different person."

Fair enough.

Mendoza and his skillset have been compared to the likes of the cerebral and sneaky-athletic Andrew Luck, a more mobile Bernie Kosar and, of course, one of his new bosses.

Tom Brady was Mendoza's "hero" growing up - yes, even if Mendoza was in Miami and Brady was in New England before a short stop in Tampa Bay - so there was definitely that shake-your-head and wipe-your-eyes moment for Mendoza when he met him.

And now having a personal relationship with him?

"It's surreal," Mendoza said. "It's surreal. However, you know, he's been such a great resource and he's been, from a young age, he's been a big idol of mine and then now it's, OK, Tom is a human being. Yes, he's an exceptional human being, but he's a human being.

"So, take what you can, learn from him, and make sure that you value that relationship, rather than looking at him with googly eyes every second. He wants to be treated as a human being and he is, like I said, an exceptional human being, and he's someone that has a lot of characteristics and values that I look up to as a football player and [as] a character outside of football. But having that relationship is surreal and if you would have told me 10 years ago, I never would have believed you."