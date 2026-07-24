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Fernando Mendoza enters first training camp ready to learn, listen and lean into the grind

Jul 24, 2026 at 04:20 PM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

The ink on Fernando Mendoza's signature for his rookie contract was barely dry and the the No. 1 overall draft pick was already on to the next task at hand.

Competition.

Sure, Mendoza, who signed his deal on Thursday, rolls into Raiders training camp next week with a Heisman Trophy, his draft status and the hopes of an entire (Raider) Nation in his back pocket. But nothing is guaranteed.

And that's exactly how Mendoza wants it. That's how he should want it. Accolades or not.

"Being a part of the Silver and Black, we want to compete every single day and do the best that we can for the organization and best for the team so we can win games," Mendoza told me Friday on the most recent episode of Upon Further Review.

"Everybody in the quarterback room is a top-tier quarterback and it's going to be competing with each other, not competing against each other."

Say what? In the cut-throat world of professional football guys competing against each other actually have each other's backs, rather than trying to bury a sharp object in it?

Indeed.

Even with Mendoza's laurels, Kirk Cousins' veteran presence, Aidan O'Connell's stick-to-it-iveness and Jacob Clark's youthful exuberance.

So what, exactly, does that look like in the Raiders' re-jiggered quarterback room? How does it feel?

"Competing with each other [is] pushing each other to be the best quarterback we can possibly be for the Las Vegas Raiders, and to enable [us] to then win as many games as possible," Mendoza said. "Against [is] withholding information, wishing maybe not the best intent on somebody."

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As Mendoza reiterated, the Raiders QBs are actually hoping for the best for each other entering camp.

"'Hey, I saw this,' or, 'Hey, I saw that,'" he said, referencing talk amongst the signal callers. "Competing with each other and growing with each other."

And therein lies the key.

Remember, a week before the Raiders signed Cousins in free agency and more than three weeks before drafting Mendoza, new coach Klint Kubiak said, in a perfect word, a rookie doesn't start from Day 1. Rather, he learns at the knee of an accomplished vet.

Well…

"It just takes," Mendoza said, "it's all these different perspectives of how people have done things in previous offenses - how they attack learning the playbook, the play calls - there's just so many different intricacies with an offense. As a quarterback you need to be, essentially, all-knowing of the offense for your teammates to have confidence in you when you step out on that field. I have such great resources of information, whether it be the coaches, my teammates, especially in the quarterback room.

"It's basically all in the palm of my hand and I just need to take advantage of it."

Like he did against Auburn in 2024 against one of his future Raiders draft classmates.

Mendoza, then at Cal, went on the road to beat Keyron Crawford's Tigers, 21-14.

"Yeah," Crawford laughed, "he was dotting us up."

To the tune of 233 passing yards and two touchdowns without an interception while completing 25-of-36 attempts.

Two years later, is Mendoza the same guy?

Crawford did not hesitate.

"He's definitely the same guy, yeah, but he's also 10 times better," Crawford said.

"He's tremendous, well-spoken and he definitely brings everything to the table. Not too many people see the same Fernando as they see on TV. Like, when they see him on TV and they see him on interviews and everything else, he's nice. But in between those lines, Fernando is definitely a different person."

Fair enough.

Mendoza and his skillset have been compared to the likes of the cerebral and sneaky-athletic Andrew Luck, a more mobile Bernie Kosar and, of course, one of his new bosses.

Tom Brady was Mendoza's "hero" growing up - yes, even if Mendoza was in Miami and Brady was in New England before a short stop in Tampa Bay - so there was definitely that shake-your-head and wipe-your-eyes moment for Mendoza when he met him.

And now having a personal relationship with him?

"It's surreal," Mendoza said. "It's surreal. However, you know, he's been such a great resource and he's been, from a young age, he's been a big idol of mine and then now it's, OK, Tom is a human being. Yes, he's an exceptional human being, but he's a human being.

"So, take what you can, learn from him, and make sure that you value that relationship, rather than looking at him with googly eyes every second. He wants to be treated as a human being and he is, like I said, an exceptional human being, and he's someone that has a lot of characteristics and values that I look up to as a football player and [as] a character outside of football. But having that relationship is surreal and if you would have told me 10 years ago, I never would have believed you."

Training camp beckons.

Photos: Rookies and select veterans arrive for training camp

Take an exclusive look outside Intermountain Heath Performance Center as coaches, rookies and select veterans arrive for 2026 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and senior special teams coach Marquice Williams arrive for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and senior special teams coach Marquice Williams arrive for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm and tight end Carter Runyon (84) arrive for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm and tight end Carter Runyon (84) arrive for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) arrive for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) arrive for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (32) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (32) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) arrives for 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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