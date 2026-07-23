2026 Position Breakdown: Special teams going through a rehaul

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The same approach is being taken with kicker and long snapper, as the Raiders acquired a rookie and a veteran at each position to compete.

At long snapper, the Silver and Black signed Alex Ward, who played three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and appeared in 38 games. The Raiders also brought in UDFA Tyler Duzansky from Penn State, who led the nation in tackles by a long snapper (six) in 2023. In his senior season, Duzansky was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the best college football long snapper.

Matt Gay signed in March and is reunited with Joe DeCamillis who was his special teams coordinator for two seasons with the Rams. The kicker is going into his eighth season, splitting 12 games played between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers in 2025. He's made 84.3% of his field goal attempts in his career.

The kicker position is supplemented by UDFA Kansei Matsuzawa, nicknamed "The Tokyo Toe." Hailing from Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan, he was inspired to become a kicker after attending the Raiders' 2018 season opener against the Rams. He later enrolled into the University of Hawaii where he became a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2025. He went 27-of-29 on field goal attempts last season and matched the FBS record for consecutive made field goals to start the season with 25.

"[T]he good thing about having Matt, I've been with him before," Decamillis said, "and Matt's really helped 'Special K' [Kansei Matsuzawa] quite a bit. He's done a good job as far as getting him squared away with some of his technique and some of that, which is great for an older guy to be able to do, especially when you're competing for the job.