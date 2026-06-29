2026 Position Breakdown: Adding Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza makes for intriguing dynamic in the quarterback room

Who's returning

It's been a rollercoaster first three seasons for the 2023 fourth-rounder as he's worked through injuries and multiple quarterback battles. In 21 games played and 17 starts to his name, he's recorded 20 passing touchdowns and is just shy of 4,000 career passing yards.

"I've learned [there's] no wasted years in the NFL," O'Connell said. "Even when you're losing, even when things are hard, you can still learn a lot. And I've learned a lot, even last year. ... You've got to produce in the NFL, and so besides my wife and my parents, no one's really going to feel bad for me. So, try to go out there and compete, no matter who's calling plays or who's out there."