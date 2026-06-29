2026 Position Breakdown: Adding Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza makes for intriguing dynamic in the quarterback room

Raiders.com is rolling out its annual position breakdown series, previewing every position group in the lead up to training camp. First is a look at the quarterback room.
What's new
The Silver and Black added a proven veteran in Kirk Cousins, who is heading into his 15th NFL season. Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler, ranks in the top six among active quarterbacks in passing yards (44,700) and passing touchdowns (298).
Cousins not only provides a veteran influence, but has an established relationship with Head Coach Klint Kubiak. The duo worked together for three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins threw for 12,089 passing yards and 94 touchdowns with Kubiak as his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
"I think the combination of my body feeling good and getting with Klint and Andrew [Janocko], who I had been with previously for several years, think there's a comfort level there," Cousins said. "Although I will say things have evolved quite a bit too. So, I still have a lot of learning."
In addition to signing Cousins in free agency, the Raiders owned the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and selected Fernando Mendoza, who is coming off one of the best seasons for a college quarterback. He captured attention across the nation by leading the Indiana Hoosiers to their first undefeated season and national championship in program history. He led the nation in passing touchdowns (41) while completing 72 percent of his passes, and went on to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the top player in college football.
"He's working his tail off," Kubiak said of Mendoza during minicamp. "He's gotten a ton better, putting the work in. I think it is an adjustment, but with anyone coming into the league, you've got to put the work into it, and he's done that."
Mendoza isn't the only rookie quarterback added to the roster, as he's joined by Missouri State's Jacob Clark. The UDFA threw for nearly 8,000 passing yards and 64 touchdowns in his time with the Bears, and was named offensive MVP at The American Bowl in Lakeland, Florida.
Who's returning
Aidan O'Connell is the lone quarterback returning to the Raiders quarterback room.
It's been a rollercoaster first three seasons for the 2023 fourth-rounder as he's worked through injuries and multiple quarterback battles. In 21 games played and 17 starts to his name, he's recorded 20 passing touchdowns and is just shy of 4,000 career passing yards.
"I've learned [there's] no wasted years in the NFL," O'Connell said. "Even when you're losing, even when things are hard, you can still learn a lot. And I've learned a lot, even last year. ... You've got to produce in the NFL, and so besides my wife and my parents, no one's really going to feel bad for me. So, try to go out there and compete, no matter who's calling plays or who's out there."
Keep an eye out for...
One thing that is certain, all of the quarterbacks in the room are embracing competition yet also embracing each other as teammates.
"That's the quarterback's job ... is to get ready to play and win games at a high level," Kubiak said, "and then when everybody's doing that, they're pushing each other, it creates competition, and the whole roster gets better. So, all I want from our quarterbacks is to be competitive and to all prepare like they're starters."
During Raiders Media Day, Kubiak said that the coaching staff will aim to get Cousins, Mendoza and O'Connell first-team reps in camp and that he'd be comfortable with any of the three starting if their name is called.
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks heading into 2026 Training Camp.