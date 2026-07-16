2026 Position Breakdown: Youth and experience perfectly align with additions to linebacking corps

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The Raiders linebackers room has nearly made a complete 360 from last season after bringing in a couple notable additions in free agency.

The biggest move was reuniting college teammates Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, who won a national championship together at Georgia. Their collegiate success has transferred over to the NFL level. Walker was a vital piece of the Green Bay Packers defense since being drafted in the first round in 2022. With tremendous size and length to rush the passer, he's mainly been an asset at the second level, amassing over 100 total tackles in each of his four NFL seasons.

As for Dean, he brings a Super Bowl pedigree with him to Las Vegas from the Philadelphia Eagles. He has 229 total tackles and 19 tackles for loss in his career. And despite missing eight games in 2025 recovering from a knee injury the year prior, he set a career-high in sacks (four) with a 40.7 quarterback pressure percentage, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

"The cool thing is with those two, they'll get a lot of the attention," linebackers coach Ronell Williams said of Dean and Walker. "And I told them in our early meetings, 'The good Lord blessed y'all with some things that you can't teach.' Quay is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can move. The thing that makes me excited is he has room to grow and develop in his game. With those intangibles and that mindset, [there's] a ton of plays that Quay is excited about."

"The coolest part about Nakobe, you watch his film, he's super violent," Williams added. "But he's probably more cerebral, as violent as he is."

The Silver and Black also signed veterans Segun Olubi and Cameron McGrone, both bringing special teams value. Olubi, who played four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, notably blocked a punt on AJ Cole during last season's Week 5 clash.