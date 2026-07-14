2026 Position Breakdown: A reinforced defensive line sets the tone for Raiders defense

Who's returning

Maxx Crosby was undeniably the most productive defender for the Raiders.

For a fifth consecutive season, he led the team in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (28). His 28 TFLs ranked second in the league only behind the Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. And despite playing on the line of scrimmage, Crosby's six pass deflections were tied for the team high. His prowess in the run game was equally exceptional as he led the league in run stop win rate among edge rushers, according to ESPN Analytics.

No. 98 has been rehabbing after suffering a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve and ended his season. And while he was still in the rehab process during OTAs and minicamp, he's expected to return to the field in training camp.