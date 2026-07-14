2026 Position Breakdown: A reinforced defensive line sets the tone for Raiders defense

Raiders.com is rolling out its annual position breakdown series, previewing every position group in the lead up to training camp. Here's a look into the trenches at the defensive line.
What's new
The Raiders were quick to add to the defensive line in free agency by signing Kwity Paye away from the Indianapolis Colts.
Paye, a 2021 first-round pick out of Michigan, finished with a 27 percent run stop win rate in 2025, per ESPN Analytics – the 10th highest of any edge rusher in the league. While regarded for his ability to stop the run, he's also racked up 30.5 sacks and 50 quarterback hits in his career.
"I'm athletic enough to play anywhere on the line," Paye said after signing with Las Vegas, "so anywhere these guys need me, I'm going to go out there and play. Playing opposite of Maxx is going to be great."
Benito Jones was a more under the radar signing in May. With 38 career starts since 2020, the 6-foot-1, 335 pounder has the ability to be a space eater in the interior. He totaled 83 tackles and 10 tackles for loss over five seasons.
The Silver and Black continued bolstering the defensive line with youth through the draft, selecting Auburn's Keyron Crawford in the third round and NC State's Brandon Cleveland in the seventh round. Crawford, with limited football experience entering college, amassed 11.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss at Arkansas State and Auburn. Cleveland finished with over 100 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss with the Wolfpack.
After the draft, the Raiders signed UDFAs Gary Smith III from UCLA and Cian Slone from NC State.
Who's returning
Maxx Crosby was undeniably the most productive defender for the Raiders.
For a fifth consecutive season, he led the team in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (28). His 28 TFLs ranked second in the league only behind the Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. And despite playing on the line of scrimmage, Crosby's six pass deflections were tied for the team high. His prowess in the run game was equally exceptional as he led the league in run stop win rate among edge rushers, according to ESPN Analytics.
No. 98 has been rehabbing after suffering a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve and ended his season. And while he was still in the rehab process during OTAs and minicamp, he's expected to return to the field in training camp.
"This has been a long road to recovery," Crosby said during OTAs. "It's been probably the longest rehab I've been through, but ultimately it's probably been the best by far to be completely honest. ... I'm at the point where I'm like almost there, but I forget that I need to relax a little bit. So that's kind of been the biggest battle right now because I'm almost back to being out there."
Malcolm Koonce re-signed with the team for his sixth season after originally being selected by the club in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He returned to the field in 2025 after a major knee injury forced him out the entirety of 2024 and amassed 4.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.
"I think this year for me, I'm not really focused on personal goals," Koonce said. "I think that the main focus for me is just the team being competitive and trying to win games. I feel like if you focus on being competitive and winning games, everything else will fall into line."
The interior defensive line consisted of a healthy rotation between Jonah Laulu, Adam Butler and Thomas Booker IV. The trio accounted for five sacks, 10 pass deflections and 27 quarterback pressures.
Later in the year, 2025 draft picks Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues found themselves in the interior line rotation, both appearing in nine games. Even in limited action, Hemingway racked up four sacks and a fumble recovery.
The remaining returning defensive linemen consist of Treven Ma'ae and Jahfari Harvey, who both spent time on the practice squad in 2025, and NFL International Pathway Program player Laki Tasi, who's transitioning over from the offensive line.
Keep an eye out for...
Crosby's presence moves the needle exceptionally. However, it all can't fall on him.
It's going to take a group effort for the Raiders, especially proven veterans such as Paye, Butler and Booker, to have an efficient pass rush in 2026. However, the potential of this year's line seems equally dependent on what the younger players can contribute. If the likes of Laulu, Hemingway and even rookie edge rusher Crawford can make significant leaps, this unit could stealthily emerge as a solid front.
"It's an effort-based front," defensive line coach Travis Smith said. "Whether we're rushing four, we're rushing five, we're rushing three – it doesn't matter. The intensity and disposition that we play with is non-negotiable."
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line heading into 2026 Training Camp.