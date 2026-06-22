Q&A: Get to know defensive line coach Travis Smith

LE: We can't talk about people you worked before without talking about Maxx Crosby. How excited are you to coach him again?

TS: "That was definitely exciting for me coming back, to have him here to be in the room. I was here obviously when we drafted him, and then [was] there on his pro day when I was the only coach there to watch him. To go through that conversation with Coach [Jon] Gruden and [Mike] Mayock about taking him in the fourth round, to seeing his growth as a young player for those first couple of years, to leave and then see where he is now – it's really exciting to see his growth. But it's also exciting to see how hungry and energetic he is towards getting better and working harder and becoming a better leader."