Q&A: Get to know wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni

LE: I've noticed that have quite a few tattoos on your right arm, what's the meaning behind them?

ZA: "I got a half sleeve. I have four roses for my daughters, I have their names. I have a clock that has the time that I was born, but I have a candle and the wax is dripping down the clock. The idea of that is time is always ticking with my family, so make the most of your time with your kids raising them because time is dwindling and you never know how much time you have left. ... Then I have the coordinates of the 50-yard line at Central Michigan on there because that's where I proposed to my wife, on the 50-yard line. And then a compass. The compass is to remind me to keep my daughters on the right track, to keep them focused and moving forward the best I can as a father."