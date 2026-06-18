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Q&A: Get to know wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni

Jun 18, 2026 at 01:01 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Over the next few weeks, Raiders.com is publishing a series of Q&As with the Silver and Black's position coaches.

Next up is wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who spent 18 years coaching at the collegiate level before entering the NFL ranks in 2017. He most recently coached the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons.

Here's a look into Azzanni's journey from playing wide receiver in the MAC to coaching in the desert.

Levi Edwards: What's the most valuable lesson you learned as a receiver at Central Michigan that's now helped you as a coach?

Zach Azzanni: "I think when you're an average player, which I was at best, you've got to figure out ways to make yourself different. You've got to know everything, to prove yourself every day. You've got to overachieve. You've got to use different techniques that a more talented guy might not have to use. And I think that helps you later on. I didn't know I wanted to get into coaching then, but it helps you later on."

LE: Considering you didn't know you wanted to get into coaching, what changed your mind that put you on that path?

ZA: "When I went to do my exit interview after my fifth year of playing, our head coach at the time, Dick Flynn, he said, 'What do you want to do?' I said, 'Coach, I'm not really sure. I've played sports since I could walk.' He's like, 'Have you ever thought about becoming a coach?' I said, 'I've never thought about it.' He said, 'Well, you're pretty much a coach out there now. You line people up, you know what to do, you know the scheme, you know it all. Something you should think about.'

"I didn't even know where to start, and he said, 'Well, you've got to become a GA [graduate assistant]' and so on and so forth and that's where I started."

LE: Fast forward to coaching at Central Michigan, you recruited a few future Pro Bowlers in Antonio Brown and Eric Fisher. How was that experience while winning three MAC Championships?

ZA: "Coming back 10 years from [being] a player to a coach, you obviously have a lot of passion in your alma mater. Being blessed to be able to find a guy like A.B. down in South Florida and being able to coach him – he had never played a snap of wide receiver in his life before we recruited him at Central Michigan. To be able to teach a guy like that from the ground up on how to play wideout and watching him go do what he did was pretty special.

"We had some really good players while I was a coach there. We were really blessed. I was blessed enough to find Eric Fisher, I recruited him. At the time, finding guys that needed to be developed. ... We had a lot of good players, which is why we were good coaches. Let's not get twisted."

LE: What's the biggest difference between coaching a college receiver versus an NFL receiver?

ZA: "My second job in Denver, I had a bunch of rookies who were 22 years old, and then I had Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders who were 30-plus and have done it all. Emmanuel had two kids and wife he was going home to where my rookies were going home and playing Fortnite after practice. So you have this big gap of life, but you have to coach them same but differently. Whereas in college, they're all the same age. They're 18-21. They're pretty much all in the same phase in their life. So that's the biggest different, you're still coaching the same ... you just approach them a little differently, but you're getting the same point across."

LE: You talk about coaching that age gap in the NFL, but you're now with a relatively young receiver room. What's the challenge that comes with that?

ZA: "I've been through it twice. When I was in Denver, two years in a row we had the youngest receiving corps in the NFL, which I love. I love the hungriness of these guys, there's no egos, there's no 'been there, done that' and too good to do the little things, and the great ones usually aren't anyway. But egos certainly get in the way in the NFL, and these guys have been great. They're blue collar, they're coming every day, they're working their tail off. They're taking coaching and that's what's cool about having a young, unproven group. They're smart enough to understand they've got a lot to prove, and so does their coach. And so together, we eat."

LE: I've noticed that have quite a few tattoos on your right arm, what's the meaning behind them?

ZA: "I got a half sleeve. I have four roses for my daughters, I have their names. I have a clock that has the time that I was born, but I have a candle and the wax is dripping down the clock. The idea of that is time is always ticking with my family, so make the most of your time with your kids raising them because time is dwindling and you never know how much time you have left. ... Then I have the coordinates of the 50-yard line at Central Michigan on there because that's where I proposed to my wife, on the 50-yard line. And then a compass. The compass is to remind me to keep my daughters on the right track, to keep them focused and moving forward the best I can as a father."

Photos: Raiders 2026 Coaching Staff

Take a look at Head Coach Klint Kubiak's coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Klint Kubiak - Head Coach
1 / 29

Klint Kubiak - Head Coach

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Mike McCoy - Assistant Head Coach
2 / 29

Mike McCoy - Assistant Head Coach

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Matt Capurro - Senior vice president of coaching operations
3 / 29

Matt Capurro - Senior vice president of coaching operations

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Rohit Mogalayapalli - Director of game management and special projects
4 / 29

Rohit Mogalayapalli - Director of game management and special projects

Zach Tarrant/Houston Texans
Andrew Janocko - Offensive coordinator
5 / 29

Andrew Janocko - Offensive coordinator

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Zach Azzanni - Wide receivers
6 / 29

Zach Azzanni - Wide receivers

Associated Press
Pete Collins - Offensive quality control
7 / 29

Pete Collins - Offensive quality control

Wofford College Athletics
Rick Dennison - Offensive line
8 / 29

Rick Dennison - Offensive line

Associated Press
Nich Holz - Offensive pass game coordinator
9 / 29

Nich Holz - Offensive pass game coordinator

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Mario Jeberaeel - Offensive run game coordinator
10 / 29

Mario Jeberaeel - Offensive run game coordinator

Associated Press
Conner McQueen - Offensive quality control
11 / 29

Conner McQueen - Offensive quality control

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Luke Steckel - Tight ends
12 / 29

Luke Steckel - Tight ends

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ben Wilkerson - Assistant offensive line
13 / 29

Ben Wilkerson - Assistant offensive line

Associated Press
Omar Young - Running backs
14 / 29

Omar Young - Running backs

Associated Press
Tim Zetts - Offensive assistant
15 / 29

Tim Zetts - Offensive assistant

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rob Leonard - Defensive coordinator
16 / 29

Rob Leonard - Defensive coordinator

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Steve Ferentz - Defensive assistant
17 / 29

Steve Ferentz - Defensive assistant

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
Drew Gaither - Defensive quality control
18 / 29

Drew Gaither - Defensive quality control

Georgia Southern Athletics
Cody Grimm - Defensive quality control
19 / 29

Cody Grimm - Defensive quality control

Associated Press
Al Holcomb - Senior defensive assistant
20 / 29

Al Holcomb - Senior defensive assistant

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
Kenyon Jackson - Assistant defensive line
21 / 29

Kenyon Jackson - Assistant defensive line

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ketner Kupp - Defensive quality control
22 / 29

Ketner Kupp - Defensive quality control

Associated Press
Matt Robinson - Safeties
23 / 29

Matt Robinson - Safeties

Associated Press
Travis Smith - Defensive line
24 / 29

Travis Smith - Defensive line

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ronell Williams - Linebackers
25 / 29

Ronell Williams - Linebackers

Associated Press
Joe Woods - Pass game coordinator/defensive backs
26 / 29

Joe Woods - Pass game coordinator/defensive backs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Joe DeCamillis - Special teams coordinator
27 / 29

Joe DeCamillis - Special teams coordinator

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Marquice Williams - Senior assistant of special teams
28 / 29

Marquice Williams - Senior assistant of special teams

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
Tim McConnell - Assistant special teams
29 / 29

Tim McConnell - Assistant special teams

University of North Texas Athletics
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