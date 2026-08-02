Kansei Matsuzawa's Raiders story started in the stands. Now it's unfolding on the field

Novak, who has been working with Matsuzawa since he left Hawaii, said he noticed more "pop" in the rookie's kick when he returned from OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Then DeCamillis noticed more power when the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Matsuzawa came back to the Raiders for training camp.

"I've got to have more distance," Matsuzawa said. "I've got to show great height at the line of scrimmage. I was working with [Novak] the last five months and it's been really good."

Novak exhaled.

"I'm just excited for him," Novak said. "It's day-to-day, right? I don't want to be overly [positive] because he's got to go out there and prove it. But he has gotten so much better. Stronger.

"He's very straight and not a lot of fade, not a lot of draw. It's a repeatable ball. Most of that is attributed to his contact consistency."

As well as the coaching he's received from DeCamillis and senior special teams coach Marquice Williams, he's been studying tapes of Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, and leaning on mentorship from the guy with whom he's competing.

"I have a great mentor in Matt," Matsuzawa said. "I'm grateful to work with him. … My journey is a little unique, a little different.

"I have a good routine, work ethic. And then I just trust my process. … [I've] got to be elite level in the NFL so I'm working on a better routine. Obviously, I've got to take care of my body well. I think it's been amazing so far, yeah."

Gay said Matsuzawa was already "way farther ahead" than where he was as a rookie.

"He's been nothing short of great to work with," Gay said. "Humble. Just a good dude all around.

"He's definitely hitting the ball really well so he pushes me to keep hitting the ball well. Can't take days off. He's awesome. I like Kansei a lot."

Yes, it's a legit competition. But even if Gay wins it, both DeCamillis and Novak pointed to the Raiders potentially holding on to Matsuzawa as part of the International Player Pathway program. That way, they reason, he can keep a roster spot and continue his development.

Plus, Matsuzawa, who learned English while playing two seasons at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, already has experience kicking in Allegiant Stadium.

Small sample size, but he booted a 45-yard field goal as well as a PAT in Hawaii's 38-10 loss to UNLV last November.

"I want to do better," Matsuzawa said. "I want to be a great player. It's been amazing but I feel like this is the first step in my new journey."